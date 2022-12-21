Xtreme Outlaw Midgets Add Ohio Valley, Path Valley, Highland to 2023 Schedule

- Advertisement -

SCHEDULE UPDATES: Ohio Valley, Path Valley, Highland Added to 2023 Midget Tour

$80,0000 championship points fund breakdown also released, Red Hill moves to August 17

CONCORD, NC – Dec. 21, 2022 – Three new tracks have been added to the 2023 schedule for the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota, further setting the scene on a bright sophomore campaign for the nation’s newest national dirt Midget racing tour.

WHAT’S NEW

The Xtreme Outlaws will now kick off a three-day weekend swing with a visit to Ohio Valley Speedway on Friday, July 28. The 3/8-mile oval, located slightly over the Ohio/West Virginia border in Washington, WV, is home to weekly racing on its red clay surface, and will host Midgets for the first time in 2023.

Path Valley Speedway Park will host the Xtreme Outlaws on Friday, August 11, filling the open space on the east coast Speedweek stretch, which runs August 8-12. The 1/4-mile oval, located in Spring Run, PA, hosts regular 270 & 600cc Micro Sprint racing on Saturday nights. This event, along with each of the other four Speedweek events, will be co-sanctioned by the ARDC Midgets.

Highland Speedway is the third new venue added to the 2023 Xtreme Outlaw slate on Saturday, Sept. 16. The 1/4-mile, hairpin-style bullring in Highland, IL, is a staple venue for weekly DIRTcar competition, hosting Late Models, UMP Modifieds and Factory Stocks. The track also features a handful of Micro Sprint events throughout the season, and welcomes a national Midget tour in for 2023.

The Highland event replaces the Series’ appearance at Red Hill Raceway, which has since moved to Sunday, Sept. 17. The Midgets will now complete the three-day swing through Illinois with a trip to the 4/10-mile, red clay oval, located in Sumner, IL.

POINTS FUND BREAKDOWN

To go with these new schedule additions, a more detailed look at the $80,000 championship points fund has also been released. The 2023 Series champion will take home a $25,000 check, with the runner-up receiving $12,000, and $8,000 in store for third place. A full breakdown of what each position in year-end points pays is shown below.

1st – $25,000

2nd – $12,000

3rd – $8,000

4th – $7,000

5th – $6,000

6th – $5,500

7th – $5,000

8th – $4,500

9th – $4,000

10th – $3,000

The 2023 campaign for the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota begins with the season opener and a debut indoors at the Southern Illinois Center in DuQuoin, IL, March 10-11. If you can’t be at the track, watch every lap live on DIRTVision.

UPDATED 2023 SCHEDULE

Friday, March 10 | Southern Illinois Center | Du Quoin, IL | $4,000-to-win

Saturday, March 11 | Southern Illinois Center | Du Quoin, IL | $5,000-to-win

Thursday, March 30 | Farmer City Raceway | Farmer City, IL | Practice

Friday, March 31 | Farmer City Raceway | Farmer City, IL | $4,000-to-win [POWRi]

Saturday, April 1 | Farmer City Raceway | Farmer City, IL | $4,000-to-win [POWRi]

Friday, April 14 | Federated AP Raceway at I-55 | Pevely, MO | $4,000-to-win [POWRi]

Saturday, April 15 | Federated AP Raceway at I-55 | Pevely, MO | $5,000-to-win [POWRi]

Friday, May 5 | Humboldt Speedway | Humboldt, KS | $4,000-to-win

Saturday, May 6 | 81 Speedway | Park City, KS | $4,000-to-win

Tuesday, May 23 | Millbridge Speedway | Salisbury, NC | $4,000-to-win

Wednesday, May 24 | Millbridge Speedway | Salisbury, NC | $5,000-to-win

Thursday, June 1 | Tri-City Speedway | Pontoon Beach, IL | $4,000-to-win

Friday, June 2 | Wayne County Speedway | Wayne City, IL | $4,000-to-win

Saturday, June 3 | Wayne County Speedway | Wayne City, IL | $4,000-to-win

Friday, July 21 | TBA

Saturday, July 22 | Southern Illinois Raceway | Marion, IL | $4,000-to-win [POWRi]

Friday, July 28 | Ohio Valley Speedway | Washington, WV | $4,000-to-win

Saturday, July 29 | Atomic Speedway | Chillicothe, OH | $4,000-to-win

Sunday, July 30 | Brushcreek Motorsports Complex | Peebles, OH | $4,000-to-win

Friday, August 4 | Federated AP Raceway at I-55 | Pevely, MO | $4,000-to-win [POWRi]

Saturday, August 5 | Federated AP Raceway at I-55 | Pevely, MO | $5,000-to-win [POWRi]

Tuesday, August 8 | Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway | Newmanstown, PA |$4,000-to-win [ARDC]

Wednesday, August 9 | Action Track USA | Kutztown, PA | $4,000-to-win [ARDC]

Thursday, August 10 | Linda’s Speedway | Jonestown, PA | $4,000-to-win [ARDC]

Friday, August 11 | Path Valley Speedway Park | Spring Run, PA | $4,000-to-win [ARDC]

Saturday, August 12 | Bridgeport Motorsports Park | Swedesboro, NJ | $4,000-to-win [ARDC]

Thursday, August 24 | Davenport Speedway | Davenport, IA | Practice

Friday, August 25 | Davenport Speedway | Davenport, IA | $4,000-to-win [POWRi]

Saturday, August 26 | Davenport Speedway | Davenport, IA | $4,000-to-win [POWRi]

Friday, September 1 | Paragon Speedway | Paragon, IN | $4,000-to-win

Saturday, September 2 | Paragon Speedway | Paragon, IN | $5,000-to-win

Friday, September 15 | Jacksonville Speedway | Jacksonville, IL | $4,000-to-win

Saturday, September 16 | Highland Speedway | Highland, IL | $4,000-to-win

Sunday, September 17 | Red Hill Raceway | Sumner, IL | $4,000-to-win

Thursday, October 12 | Port City Raceway | Tulsa, OK | $5,000-to-win [POWRi]

Friday, October 13 | I-44 Riverside Speedway | Oklahoma City, OK | $4,000-to-win [POWRi]

Saturday, October 14 | I-44 Riverside Speedway | Oklahoma City, OK | $5,000-to-win [POWRi]