COMP Cams Super Dirt Series 2023 Schedule Released

Includes 30 Nights of Racing at 14 Different Tracks

CONWAY, Ark. (12/22/22) – The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) is proud to announce their 2023 working schedule.

While a few dates are still in the process of being finalized, the 2023 docket for the Arkansas-based series currently includes 30 nights of racing at 14 different tracks in six states.

“These days it seems that scheduling is harder than ever, but I’m grateful to have so many different tracks in so many areas wanting to host our series,” said CCSDS CEO Chris Sullivan. “With next year’s schedule, we’ve got a fun mixture of tracks we go to every year, some that we haven’t been to in a while, and others we’ve never visited. It’s going to allow us to bring our roadshow to a lot of different areas, and that has me excited.

“We’re still looking to possibly add one or two more dates in the next week or two, but we wanted to go ahead and get this schedule out so that racers can start planning to race with us next year.”

The upcoming season is bookended with Louisiana excursions. The year opens on March 10-11 at Boothill Speedway (Greenwood, La.) with the fourth annual Ronny Adams Memorial, which includes a $5,000-to-win program on Friday night and a $10,000-to-win finale on Saturday evening.

Fast forward eight months and more than 20 events later, and the curtain drops on the 2023 COMP Cams Super Dirt Series campaign with the Spooky weekend at Super Bee Speedway (Chatham, La.) on Oct. 19-20. The doubleheader features a $5,000-to-win program and a $10,000-to-win finale.

Johnny Stokes’ Magnolia Motor Speedway (Columbus, Miss.) boasts five nights of racing. The annual Clash at the Mag on June 16-17 includes a $5,000-to-win and $12,000-to-win program, while the Whelen Manufacturing Cotton Pickin’ on Sept. 22-23, posts both a $4,000 and $12,000 top prize The tour appears once more at the Mississippi oval with the $5,000-to-win Labor Day Shootout on Sunday, Sept. 3

Batesville Motor Speedway will also host the tour for five total nights, including the Bad Boy 98 on May 5-6, which includes a $5,000 winner’s check on Friday and a $12,000 top prize on Saturday. The $5,000-to-win Hillbilly 40 is also set for Mooney Starr’s 3/8-mile oval on July 29, while the 31st annual COMP Cams Topless 100 weekend on Aug. 18-19 earmarks a $5,000 winner’s check for Friday’s prelim feature and a season high $50,000 check for Saturday night’s finale.

First time venues on the tour for 2023 include Arrowhead Speedway (Colcord, Okla.) with visits on May 19 and August 4, Caney (Kan.) Valley Speedway with an August 5 event, and Super Bee Speedway (Chatham, La.) with a trio of races on Sept. 1 along with Oct. 19 and 20.

Meanwhile, Rocket Raceway Park (Petty, Texas) returns to the slate. The tour last visited the oval in 2015, when it was known as East Texas Speedway. For the first time since 2018 Missouri’s Springfield returns to the lineup with a doubleheader on March 17-18, and Oklahoma’s Tri-State Speedway welcomes the tour to town for the first time since 2018 on May 20.

Jackson Motor Speedway (Byram, Miss.) hosts the CCSDS contingent with a $5,000-to-win program on June 3 along with the annual All-American 60 on Sept. 2, which is highlighted by a $6,000-to-win feature.

Under new ownership 67 Speedway (Texarkana, Ark.) hosts the series on April 14 and Sept. 8

Tracks currently with singles events include Old No. 1 Speedway (Harrisburg, Ark.) on April 28 and Riverside International Speedway (West Memphis, Ark.) on April 28.

Additionally, during the recent CCSDS banquet CEO Chris Sullivan revealed that the tour will operate under the DIRTcar sanction beginning in 2023.

“We are going to be a part of the DIRTcar sanction for 2023. This will allow us to increase our point’s fund to $25,000 to win with several other bonuses available to our drivers as part of the DIRTcar network,” Sullivan said. “We are very grateful for all the amazing support from our marketing partners. We couldn’t do what we are doing without them in our corner. As a series we couldn’t be more excited for 2023, and we wish everyone the happiest of holidays.”

The 2022 campaign saw 143 racers enter at least one race with 11 different drivers going to Victory Lane in 21 feature events. Three drivers claimed three wins apiece atop the win list with Brian Rickman, Kyle Beard, and Tyler Stevens sharing the accolade.

The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series is sponsored by and would like to thank all of their sponsors including- COMP Cams, Pannell Chipping, VP Racing Fuels, Mark Martin Automotive, Keyser Manufacturing, P&W Sales, Malvern Bank, Mr. Dent Paintless Dent Removal & Collision Repair, FloRacing, Integra Shocks, NewVisionCustomShirts.com, Rocket Chassis, Midwest Sheet Metal, DirtOnDirt.com, Black Diamond Chassis, Midwest Automation, Hoosier Race Tires, Smiley’s Racing Products, Dixon Road U-Pull-It, Beach Veterinarian Services, Air Power Consultants, Schoenfeld Headers, MI Truck Center, ASC Warranty, Quickcar Racing Products, Taylor Electric, M&M Paint, Capital Race Cars, Mid-State Golf Cars LLC, Delta Thunder Motorsports, Advanced Powder Coating, Farmer Tree Service, Barnhart Heating & Air, Autocraft Paint & Bodyworks, Edelbrock, and MyRacePass Website & PR Services.

For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil, please visit www.COMPDirt.com .

2023 COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) Super Late Model Schedule

March 10: Boothill Speedway (Greenwood, La.): $5,000-To-Win

March 11: Boothill Speedway (Greenwood, La.): $10,000-To-Win

March 17: Springfield (Mo.) Raceway: $5,000-To-Win

March 18: Springfield (Mo.) Raceway: $5,000-To-Win

April 14: 67 Speedway (Texarkana, Ark.): $5,000-To-Win

April 15: Rocket Raceway Park (Petty, Texas): $5,000-To-Win

April 28: Old No. 1 Speedway (Harrisburg, Ark.): $5,000-To-Win

April 29: Riverside Intl. Speedway (West Memphis, Ark.): $5,000-To-Win

May 5: Batesville Motor Speedway (Locust Grove, Ark.): $5,000-To-Win

May 6: Batesville Motor Speedway (Locust Grove, Ark.): $12,000-To-Win

May 19: Arrowhead Speedway (Colcord, Okla.): $5,000-To-Win

May 20: Tri-State Speedway (Pocola, Okla.): $5,000-To-Win

June 2: TBA

June 3: Jackson Motor Speedway (Byram, Miss.): $5,000-To-Win

June 16: Magnolia Motor Speedway (Columbus, Miss.): $5,000-To-Win

June 17: Magnolia Motor Speedway (Columbus, Miss.): $12,000-To-Win

July 28: Poplar Bluff (Mo.) Speedway: $5,000-To-Win

July 29: Batesville Motor Speedway (Locust Grove, Ark.): $5,000-To-Win

Aug. 4: Arrowhead Speedway (Colcord, Okla.): $5,000-To-Win

Aug. 5: Caney (Kan.) Valley Speedway: $5,000-To-Win

Aug. 18: Batesville Motor Speedway (Locust Grove, Ark.): $5,000-To-Win

Aug. 19: Batesville Motor Speedway (Locust Grove, Ark.): $50,000-To-Win

Sept. 1: Super Bee Speedway (Chatham, La.): $5,000-To-Win

Sept. 2: Jackson Motor Speedway (Byram, Miss.): $6,000-To-Win

Sept. 3: Magnolia Motor Speedway (Columbus, Miss.): $5,000-To-Win

Sept. 8: 67 Speedway (Texarkana, Ark.): $5,000-To-Win

Sept. 9: Boothill Speedway (Greenwood, La.): $5,000-To-Win

Sept. 22: Magnolia Motor Speedway (Columbus, Miss.): $4,000-To-Win

Sept. 23: Magnolia Motor Speedway (Columbus, Miss.): $12,000-To-Win

Sept. 29: TBA

Sept. 30: TBA

Oct. 19: Super Bee Speedway (Chatham, La.): $5,000-To-Win

Oct. 20: Super Bee Speedway (Chatham, La.): $10,000-To-Win