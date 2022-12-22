Ruben Mireles Named World of Outlaws Late Models Series Announcer

- Advertisement -

CONCORD, NC – December 22, 2022 – The World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series has found its next voice, naming Ruben Mireles as the new Series announcer.

He’ll welcome fans to the 2023 season when it kicks off at Volusia Speedway Park during Sunshine Nationals, Jan. 18-21.

Mireles served as a pit reporter for the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models in the past and has been the DIRTcar Summer Nationals announcer for the past five seasons. Now, he said he’s excited to take on an opportunity he’s been working toward for years.

“Ever since I was 12 years old, I’ve been working for this,” Mireles said. “If you would’ve told me I’d be here, I’d say you were crazy.

“It just means the world. It’s a big responsibility. It’s a big position, and more eyeballs are on me now. It’s just a pleasure to work for World Racing Group. I’m looking forward to the friendships and relationships and just want to thank (World Racing Group CEO) Brian Carter and (World of Outlaws Late Models Series Director) Steve Francis from the bottom of my heart.”

The Anthony, NM native, started announcing at age 12 at El Paso Speedway Park and Southern New Mexico Speedway before becoming the voice of the CLMA DIRTcar Series.

That’s when a meeting with Rick Eshelman led to him becoming the announcer for the DIRTcar Summer Nationals in 2018.

“Rick was more than a mentor and colleague to me,” Mireles said. “Rick was like a dad to me, and to be in his shoes is surreal. Having the opportunity to be in Rick’s footsteps is just a dream come true.

“It’s honestly a huge honor to carry his legacy, and I’m going to work my tail off to fill every bit of his shoes.”

Mireles and the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models start their 2023 campaign at Volusia Speedway Park, Jan. 18-21. The DIRTcar Pro Late Models and 602 Late Models will also be on the card, making the event a true Late Model Palooza.

TICKETS: bit.ly/3t4XdJZ

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch all the action live on DIRTVision – either at DIRTVision.com or by downloading the DIRTVision App.