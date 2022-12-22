HomeDirt Late Model NewsRuben Mireles Named World of Outlaws Late Models Series Announcer

Ruben Mireles Named World of Outlaws Late Models Series Announcer

Dirt Late Model NewsWorld of Outlaws Late Model Series News

Published on

By jdearing
Ruben Mireles - Jacy Norgaard photo
- Advertisement -

CONCORD, NC – December 22, 2022 – The World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series has found its next voice, naming Ruben Mireles as the new Series announcer.

He’ll welcome fans to the 2023 season when it kicks off at Volusia Speedway Park during Sunshine Nationals, Jan. 18-21.

Mireles served as a pit reporter for the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models in the past and has been the DIRTcar Summer Nationals announcer for the past five seasons. Now, he said he’s excited to take on an opportunity he’s been working toward for years.

“Ever since I was 12 years old, I’ve been working for this,” Mireles said. “If you would’ve told me I’d be here, I’d say you were crazy.

“It just means the world. It’s a big responsibility. It’s a big position, and more eyeballs are on me now. It’s just a pleasure to work for World Racing Group. I’m looking forward to the friendships and relationships and just want to thank (World Racing Group CEO) Brian Carter and (World of Outlaws Late Models Series Director) Steve Francis from the bottom of my heart.”

The Anthony, NM native, started announcing at age 12 at El Paso Speedway Park and Southern New Mexico Speedway before becoming the voice of the CLMA DIRTcar Series.

That’s when a meeting with Rick Eshelman led to him becoming the announcer for the DIRTcar Summer Nationals in 2018.

“Rick was more than a mentor and colleague to me,” Mireles said. “Rick was like a dad to me, and to be in his shoes is surreal. Having the opportunity to be in Rick’s footsteps is just a dream come true.

“It’s honestly a huge honor to carry his legacy, and I’m going to work my tail off to fill every bit of his shoes.”

Mireles and the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models start their 2023 campaign at Volusia Speedway Park, Jan. 18-21. The DIRTcar Pro Late Models and 602 Late Models will also be on the card, making the event a true Late Model Palooza.

TICKETS: bit.ly/3t4XdJZ

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch all the action live on DIRTVision – either at DIRTVision.com or by downloading the DIRTVision App.

Recent articles

Dirt Late Model News

DIRTcar National, Regional Champions to be Recognized at Awards Banquet

CROWNING MOMENT: Nine National Champions Plus Regional Champions to be Recognized at 2022 DIRTcar...
Dirt Late Model News

Brandon Sheppard to Join World of Outlaws CASE Late Model Field in 2023

29-Year-Old Sheppard Will Attempt to Win Fifth Outlaws Title in 7 Years NEW BERLIN, IL...
Highland Speedway

Xtreme Outlaw Midgets Add Ohio Valley, Path Valley, Highland to 2023 Schedule

SCHEDULE UPDATES: Ohio Valley, Path Valley, Highland Added to 2023 Midget Tour $80,0000 championship points...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Justin Grant Named North American Non-Wing Sprint Car Poll “Driver of the Year” for 2022! 

Knoxville, IA, December 19, 2022 – Justin Grant of Ione, California has been named...

More like this

Dirt Late Model News

Toyota Becomes Official Vehicle of World of Outlaws, Continues Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series Sponsorship

CONCORD, NC (Dec. 22, 2022) – Toyota is expanding its reach across the dirt...
Comp Cams Super Dirt Car Series

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series 2023 Schedule Released

Includes 30 Nights of Racing at 14 Different Tracks CONWAY, Ark. (12/22/22) – The COMP...
Dirt Late Model News

Jonathan Davenport Seeks Fourth Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Championship as Double L Motorsports Returns to National Tour in 2023

(BATESVILLE, ARKANSAS) In 2022, Jonathan Davenport and Double L Motorsports made the hard decision to...

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©