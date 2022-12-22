Toyota Becomes Official Vehicle of World of Outlaws, Continues Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series Sponsorship

- Advertisement -

CONCORD, NC (Dec. 22, 2022) – Toyota is expanding its reach across the dirt racing world in 2023 by becoming the Official Vehicle of the World of Outlaws and continuing its presenting sponsorship of the growing Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series.

As the Official Vehicle, Toyota will have a strong presence in the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series, Super DIRTcar Series and Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series, providing a pace truck for each.

“We are extremely pleased Toyota saw so much value in working with us last season on the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series that they expanded their partnership going forward to include the Official Vehicle across our national tours,” World of Outlaws CEO Brian Carter said. “Our team continues to build and deliver attractive programs that benefit companies, competition and fans.”

Along with its return as the presenting sponsor for the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series – which has expanded to a 35-race schedule with a $80,000 championship purse – the manufacturer will also sponsor the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Dash, making it the Toyota Dash.

“The World of Outlaws as a series has an incredible fan base within the dirt community and that was something that Toyota wanted to become more involved with this season and we hope the fans enjoy seeing our Toyota Tundras pacing the fields across the country,” said Paul Doleshal, group manager, Toyota Racing. “Our support of the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series last season was also a strong addition to our TRD driver development program and we look forward to seeing talent continue to be cultivated through that series as well.“

The iconic brand has elevated every series it enters, collecting multiple wins and championships across the motorsports landscape and dedicated time to developing drivers. History was made in the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series in 2022 with two Toyota drivers on a national level. Taylor Reimer became the first women to win a national dirt Midget race, and then, Jade Avedisian won the following Xtreme Outlaw event, making them the first back-to-back female winners in any national dirt motorsports series.

The Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota is set to start its sophomore season at the Southern Illinois Center, March 10-11.

The World of Outlaws CASE Late Models will kick off the year in January during the DIRTcar Sunshine Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park. Then, they along with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars and Super DIRTcar Series, will highlight the 52nd DIRTcar Nationals, Feb. 6-18.

If you can’t make it to the track, you can see the Toyota pace trucks leading each field and watch every lap live on DIRTVision.