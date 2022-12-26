First Draft Of Qualifying Nights For The 37th Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals Released

- Advertisement -

Bryan Hulbert – TULSA, Okla. (December 25, 2022) Santa has come and gone, and that means it’s officially “Driller Season” in Oklahoma. With that, the first draft of qualifying nights has been released for the 37th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire.

Taking Place January 9-14, 2023, atop the Tulsa Expo Raceway, located under the roof of the SageNet Center at Expo Square, the first five nights will see complete shows with the current list of 355 competitors separated out and all of them looking to punch their ticket directly into Saturday’s A-Feature. Taking only the top two from each night straight into the 55-lap championship feature, finishing positions behind that is everything in setting yourself up in Saturday’s infamous Alphabet. The breakdown of how qualifying nights set up Saturday is posted at https://www.chilibowl.com/about.

Slopping upward as the week goes until Friday, the number of entrants on Friday is intentionally kept light at first release to give teams a place to move if they experience mechanical issues during Sunday’s Practice. The nights tend to even out as the week of racing begins.

Subject to change by the day, the breakdown of Qualifying Night currently stands like this:

Monday’s Cummins Qualifying Night

0H-Cap Henry (Republic, OH)

B1-Aaron Sanders (Celestine, IN)

P1-Paul White (Waco, TX)

2W-Tony Bruce, Jr. (Liberal, KS)

03-Ayrton Gennetten (Gravois Mills, MO)

3P-Darin Naida (Adrian, MI)

3V-Jim Vanzant (Prescott, AZ)

4K-Kayla Roell (Dillsboro, IN)

5-Chase Briscoe (Mitchell, IN)

5F-Danny Frye III (O’Fallon, MO)

5G-Gavan Boschele (Mooresville, NC)

6-Bill Rose (Plainfield, IN)

7A-TBA

7F-TBA

7J-Shawn Jackson (Bear, DE)

7K-Kolton Gariss (Owasso, OK)

7R-Casey Burkham (Seagoville, TX)

7T-TJ Smith (Fresno, CA)

08-Cannon McIntosh (Bixby, OK)

8-Alex Sewell (Broken Arrow, OK)

8D-Colby Deming (Hobbs, NM)

8L-Colin Deming (Hobbs, NM)

8M-Kade Morton (Coweta, OK)

9-Xavier Doney (Odessa, MO)

9B-Brian Schwabauer (Hastings, NE)

12X-Steven Snawder (Roseburg, OR)

15G-Dennie Gieber (Frankston, TX)

15k-Gage Rucker (Truxton, MO)

16W-Garet Williamson (Kingdom City, MO)

17M-Jeremy Schnepper (Evansville, IN)

17W-Shane Golobic (Fremont, CA)

18K-Billy Rayburn (Phoenix, AZ)

18L-Logan Scherb (Decatur, TX)

18N-Weston Gorham (Colleyville, TX)

20G-Noah Gass (Mounds, OK)

21E-Emilio Hoover (Broken Arrow, OK)

22-Sean McClelland (Tulsa, OK)

25-Jacob Denney (Galloway, OH)

26R-Zeb Wise (Angola, IN)

28K-Kory Schudy (Battlefield, MO)

28Q-Sean Quinn (Clovis, CA)

32-Gary Taylor (Snohomish, WA)

32T-Trey Marcham (New Castle, OK)

36K-Kris Carroll (Claremore, OK)

37-Ashton Thompson (Salem, IN)

40S-Steven Snyder, Jr. (Rising Sun, MD)

40U-Jace Sparks (Crystal Lake, IL)

41X-Howard Moore (Memphis, TN)

42K-Kevin Battefeld (Havana, IL)

44C-Blake Carrier (Amite, LA)

45J-Jerry Brey (Billings, MT)

45K-Kyler Johnson (Quinter, KS)

47K-Kevin Brewer (Owasso, OK)

50-Daniel Adler (St. Louis, MO)

50T-Keoni Texeira (Honolulu, HI)

55X-Alex Bowman (Tucson, AZ)

67-Ryan Timms (Wheatland, OK)

67X-Kyle Spence (Bridgeton, NJ)

69P-Joey Paxson (Connersville, IN)

73B-Tyler Edwards (Salina, OK)

76-Michael Smith (Landisville, PA)

80H-Joshua Hanna (Tyler, TX)

81-Tanner Holmes (Jacksonville, OR)

85-Jerry Coons, Jr. (Tucson, AZ)

86C-David Camfield, Sr. (Decatur, IL)

89-Chris Windom (Canton, IL)

91K-Kevin Bayer (Bixby, OK)

97K-Tom Harris (Banbury, OXF)

98P-Ryan Padgett (Anadarko, OK)

116-Claud Estes III (Godley, TX)

Tuesday’s Warren CAT Qualifying Night

00G-Braedon Enos (Los Molinos, CA)

1K-Brayton Lynch (Springfield, IL)

1S-Spencer Bayston (Lebanon, IN)

1Z-Justin Zimmerman (Athens, TX)

2ND-Jeb Sessums (Burleson, TX)

4-Taylor Ferns (Shelby Township, MI)

4G-Drake Edwards (Surprise, AZ)

4X-Michael Pickens (Auckland, NZ)

5B-Bobby Brewer (Skiatook, OK)

5J-Josh Hodge (Pittsboro, IN)

5LK-Jordan Kinser (Bedford, IN)

5V-A.J. Bender (San Diego, CA)

6D-Isaac Chapple (Willow Branch, IN)

6K-Jesse Denome (Escanaba, MI)

7B-Cody Beard (Saint Anthony, IN)

7C-Josh Bilicki (Menomonee Falls, WI)

7L-TBA

7MF-Chance Morton (Coweta, OK)

7TX-Anthony Pope (Roseburg, OR)

7U-Kyle Jones (Kennedale, TX)

7W-Brendon Wisely (Sand Springs, OK)

8R-Randi Pankratz (Atascadero, CA)

8W-Troy Rutherford (Ojai, CA)

11H-Jori Hughes (Tower, MN)

11K-Dale Curran (Bowmanville, ONT)

11N-Nick Baran (Tomahawk, WI)

12H-Jared Hood (Grants Pass, OR)

14R-Brody Petrie (Upper Lake, CA)

14X-KJ Snow (Kingsburg, CA)

15F-Kinzer Edwards (South Coffeyville, OK)

17L-Cody Trammell (Bloomington, IN)

19A-Daison Pursley (Locust Grove, OK)

19K-Riley Kreisel (Warsaw, IN)

19X-Dylan Archer (Keller, TX)

21A-Austin Langenstein (Charlette, NC)

21B-Trey Burke (Alvin, TX)

21J-Kameron Key (Warrensburg, MO)

22B-Troy Betts (Middletown, DE)

22G-John Murdie (Darwin, NT)

22J-Taylor Kuehl (Cave Creek, AZ)

22P-Marcus Kennedy (Lincoln, NE)

23-Patrick Ryan (Springfield, IL)

23P-Preston Lattomus (Lewes, DE)

23S-Steve Irwin (Fenton, MI)

26-Chance Crum (Snohomish, WA)

27B-Jake Bubak (Arvada, CO)

28M-Gray Leadbetter (Morganton, NC)

29S-Hank Davis (Sand Springs, OK)

33J-Laike Imm (Philipsburg, KS)

34C-Cameron Willhite (Peyton, CO)

37T-TBA

39T-Tim McCreadie (Watertown, NY)

44-Colton Hardy (Phoenix, AZ)

45S-Shon Deskins (Waddell, AZ)

46-Adam Andretti (Brownsburg, IN)

47-Zach Daum (Pocahontas, IL)

51-Curtis Jones (Sand Springs, OK)

57W-TBA

68S-Corby Scherb (Decatur, TX)

71-Kaylee Bryson (Muskogee, OK)

71.5-Robert Bell (Colfax, IA)

71E-Mariah Ede (Fresno, CA)

71H-Austin Ervine (Tempe, AZ)

71K-Dominic Gorden (Clovis, CA)

71W-Michael “Buddy” Kofoid (Penngrove, CA)

75X-Alex Vande Voort (Knoxville, IA)

80S-TBA

84-Jade Avedisian (Clovis, CA)

84S-Shaun Shapel (Wichita, KS)

88J-Jonathan Beason (Broken Arrow, OK)

93C-TBA

96-Cody Brewer (Choctaw, OK)

118-Scott Evans (Rhome, TX)

251-Johnny Brown (Mauriceville, TX)

Wednesday’s Smiley’s Racing Products Qualifying Night

0G-Glenn Styres (Ohsweken, ONT)

00H-John Heitzman (San Jose, IL)

M1-Colby Stubblefield (Seagoville, TX)

01C-Carson Sousa (Red Bluff, CA)

1-Sammy Swindell (Germantown, TN)

1G-Justin Peck (Monrovia, IN)

1i-Ashton Torgerson (Medford, OR)

2B-Tanner Berryhill (Bixby, OK)

2C-J.R. Ewing (Phillipsburg, KS)

2Y-Dave Axton (Port Byron, NY)

3W-Brandon Waelti (Sun Prairie, WI)

4B-Chelby Hinton (Dubberly, LA)

4P-Kody Swanson (Kingsburg, CA)

5H-Casey Hicks (Westwood, KS)

5K-Ben Worth (Coalinga, CA)

06-Rylan Gray (Greenfield, IN)

6A-Kalib Henry (Sacramento, CA)

07W-Corey Day (Clovis, CA)

7E-Jarrad Warhurst (Joshua, TX)

7JR-J.D. Black (Grain Valley, MO)

7S-Parker Price-Miller (Kokomo, IN)

7X-Thomas Meseraull (San Jose, CA)

Z8-Max McLaughlin (Mooresville, NC)

08G-Trey Gropp (Edmond, OK)

08K-Karsyn Elledge (Mooresville, NC)

8AJ-A.J. Johnson (Oskaloosa, IA)

8K-Jake Neal (Omaha, NE)

9P-Kevin Cook (Winchester, IN)

10M-Kort Morgan (Muskogee, OK)

11C-Mike Woodruff (Satanta, KS)

11T-Tyler Baran (Tomahawk, WI)

14U-Cole Schroeder (Bozeman, MT)

15H-Sam Hafertepe, Jr. (Sunnyvale, TX)

16C-David Camfield, Jr. (Decatur, IL)

17-Travis Berryhill (Brownsburg, IN)

17D-Wyatt Rotz (Spring Run, PA)

19N-Nathan Byrd (Goodyear, AZ)

19Z-Hayden Reinbold (Gilbert, AZ)

22L-Lucas Scherb (Decatur, TX)

22X-Steven Shebester (Mustang, OK)

23T-Tristan Lee (Biloxi, MS)

24-Rico Abreu (St. Helena, CA)

25K-Taylor Reimer (Tulsa, OK)

25M-Jake Andreotti (Castro Valley, CA)

25V-Billy VanInwegen (Port Jervis, NY)

35-Tyler Robbins (Collinsville, IL)

37X-TBA

42-Patrick Prescott (Midwest City, OK)

45X-Roger Crockett (Broken Arrow, OK)

51J-R.J. Johnson (Laveen, AZ)

52-Blake Hahn (Sapulpa, OK)

54-Matt Westfall (Ludlow Falls, OH)

55A-Jake Swanson (Anaheim, CA)

55C-Angelo Cornet (Willows, CA)

56-Mitchell Davis (Auburn, IL)

57-Daniel Whitley (Ferndale, CA)

57C-Adam Taylor (Channahon, IL)

57H-Steve Hix (Ventura, CA)

60-Dillon Welch (Memphis, TN)

67K-Cade Lewis (Bakersfield, CA)

68-Ronnie Gardner (Corona, CA)

70-Cade Cowles (Bixby, OK)

71L-Charlie Louden (Camden, AR)

71M-Brent Crews (Denver, NC)

72W-Tye Wilke (Detroit Lakes, MN)

73T-Tony Gomes (Modesto, CA)

76X-Tom Savage (Red Lion, PA)

77J-John Klabunde (Fort Calhoun, NE)

80A-TBA

80D-Taylor Peterson (Tulsa, OK)

89X-Mitchel Moles (Raisin City, CA)

91X-Danny Wood (Norman, OK)

98C-Chad Boespflug (Lebanon, IN)

99K-Robert Carson (Concord, CA)

Thursday’s JCT Qualifying Night

00-Anton Hernandez (Arlington, TX)

1A-Jacob Allen (Hanover, PA)

1D-TBA

02-Matt Rossi (Peoria, AZ)

2D-Matt Sherrell (Collinsville, OK)

2E-Whit Gastineau (Moore, OK)

2G-J.J. Yeley (Phoenix, AZ)

2MD-Conner Morrell (Bradenton, FL)

2X-Landon Brooks (Rio Oso, CA)

3B-Zach Blurton (Quinter, KS)

3N-Jake Neuman (New Berlin, IL)

4A-Kyle Steffens (St. Charles, MO)

4C-Cody Jessop (Madera, CA)

4M-Brody Fuson (Bakersfield, CA)

4R-Ryan Bickett (Ramona, SD)

5T-Kevin Thomas, Jr. (Cullman, AL)

6C-TBA

7-Frankie Guerrini (Brownsburg, IN)

7G-Gavin Miller (Allentown, PA)

7M-Shane Cockrum (Benton, IL)

10T-Brandon Thomas (Owasso, OK)

10X-Trevor Serbus (Olivia, MN)

14E-Tom Dunkel (Menifee, CA)

14T-Dylan Bloomfield (Oakley, CA)

15C-Carter Chevalier (Ham Lake, MN)

15D-Andrew Deal (Caney, KS)

15M-Shane Morgan (Morton, IL)

15W-Danny Burke (Crosby, TX)

17C-Devin Camfield (Decatur, IL)

17K-Garth Kasiner (Bokoche, OK)

17X-Jadon Rogers (Worthington, IN)

19T-Emerson Axsom (Franklin, IN)

20H-Noah Harris (Broken Arrow, OK)

21D-Justin Dickerson (Pittsboro, IN)

21H-Brady Bacon (Broken Arrow, OK)

21S-Karter Sarff (Mason City, IL)

22T-Don Droud, Jr. (Lincoln, NE)

23K-Kyle Simon (Covington, OH)

25B-Steve Buckwalter (Royersford, PA)

27J-Frank Beck (Parrish, FL)

29-Tim Buckwalter (Douglassville, PA)

32W-Casey Shuman (Rattlesnake Bend, AZ)

33B-Mike Bitner (Frontenac, KS)

35L-Cody Ledger (Omaha, NE)

40-Max Adams (Marion, IN)

47W-Dylan Westbrook (Scotland, ONT)

47X-Jason McDougal (Broken Arrow, OK)

51B-Joe B. Miller (Millersville, MO)

51C-Logan Calderwood (Goodyear, AZ)

51X-Joe Walker (Harrisonville, MO)

51Z-Zach Boden (Cambridge, WI)

53R-Sean Robbins (Collinsville, IL)

55D-Nick Drake (Sherrills Ford, NC)

55V-C.J. Leary (Greenfield, IN)

57R-Daniel Robinson (Ewing, IL)

58-Dillon Welch (Carmel, IN)

71G-Damion Gardner (Concord, CA)

71T-Keith Rauch (Broomfield, CO)

72X-Caden McCreary (Terrell, TX)

74-Drew Rader (Findlay, OH)

75-Mario Clouser (Auburn, IL)

77W-Joe Wirth (Waterloo, IL)

78M-Merle Scherb (Decatur, TX)

80-Josh Hawkins (Whitehouse, TX)

82-Landon Crawley (Benton, AR)

83T-TBA

84J-Jesse Shapel (Wichita, KS)

86-Chase Johnson (Penngrove, CA)

87W-Ryan Bernal (Hollister, CA)

88-Tanner Thorson (Broken Arrow, OK)

91-Jeff Stasa (Kingman, KS)

93-Kyle Bellm (Nixa, MO)

97-Brenham Crouch (Lubbock, TX)

98-Tanner Carrick (Lincoln, CA)

98B-Joe Boyles (Greenwood, MO)

139-Todd Bertrand (Danielson, CT)

Friday’s Hard Rock Casino Qualifying Night

0-Johnny Murdock (St. Louis, MO)

00B-Braden Chiaramonte (El Cajon, CA)

01-Bryant Weideman (Colby, KS)

1M-Mason Smith (Wichita Falls, TX)

1W-Bryon Walters (Spread Eagle, WI)

2H-TBA

2J-Justin Grant (Ione, CA)

3G-Kyle Cummins (Princeton, IN)

4F-Chad Frewaldt (Kansas City, KS)

7D-Michelle Decker (Guthrie, OK)

7P-A.J. Hopkins (Brownsburg, IN)

7Z-Ryan Powers (Ft. Worth, TX)

10C-Dalton Camfield (Decatur, IL)

11A-Andrew Felker (Sedalia, MO)

11B-Clinton Boyles (Greenwood, MO)

11G-Avery Goodman (Broken Arrow, OK)

11X-Donovan Peterson (Brookings, SD)

12-Corbin Gurley (Hebron, IN)

12M-TBA

14-Cody Hayes (Wynne, AR)

14J-Jody Rosenboom (Rock Rapids, IA)

14M-Michael Faccinto (Hanford, CA)

16-Santino Ferrucci (Woodbury, CT)

17B-Austin Barnhill (Mooresville, NC)

17H-Harli White (Lindsay, OK)

19-Brian Carber (Pipersville, PA)

19B-Alex Bright (Collegeville, PA)

19J-Jack Berger (Lake Elmo, MN)

19M-Ethan Mitchell (Mooresville, NC)

19U-Pierce Urbanosky (Longview, TX)

20-Tadd Holliman (Murray, NE)

21-Daryn Pittman (Owasso, OK)

21K-TBA

21X-Justin Bates (Bartonville, TX)

28-Ace McCarthy (Tahlequah, OK)

31-David Budres (Beloit, WI)

36-Kevin Reed (Laredo, TX)

36C-Ian Creager (Covington, OH)

39-Logan Seavey (Sutter, CA)

40M-Chase McDermand (Springfield, IL)

41W-Brad Wyatt (Kearney, MO)

44X-Wesley Smith (Nixa, MO)

45H-Briggs Danner (Allentown, PA)

51R-Ricky Thornton, Jr. (Chandler, AZ)

55K-Todd Kluever (Sun Prairie, WI)

57A-Shane Cottle (Kokomo, IN)

59-Richard Harvey, Jr. (Moore, OK)

66-Harry Elzo (Coweta, OK)

68B-Jason Martin (Liberal, KS)

68C-Ryder Laplante (Calera, OK)

68W-Matt Mitchell (Costa Mesa, CA)

73H-Hunter Schuerenberg (Sikeston, MO)

77X-Wayne Johnson (Oklahoma City, OK)

81C-Colten Cottle (Kansas, IL)

81G-Greyson Springer (Lafayette, IN)

87-Jace Park (Overland Park, KS)

87C-Austin Garrett (Sapulpa, OK)

87F-Johnny Kent (Kiefer, OK)

95-Chris Andrews (Tulsa, OK)

127-James Picardi (Mapleton, IL)

129-TBA

Subject to change without notice, the list of nights will be updated as soon as possible at https://www.chilibowl.com/entries/manual.aspx. The new website layout has a dropdown menu that you will need to click to access the nightly breakdowns.

Entry for the 2023 event is still being accepted and can be taken by phone at (918) 838-3777, by fax to (918) 836-5517, and via email at chilibowlentries@gmail.com. The entry form can be downloaded at https://www.chilibowl.com/downloads/get.aspx?i=72453.

If entering by phone, the Chili Bowl office is open Monday-Friday, 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. (CT). Each entry must include a W9 to indicate who will receive payment. Entries that do not have a completed W9 on file will not be added to a qualifying night.

Changed just prior to the 2022 event, competitors under the age of 16 will be allowed to enter. All entries received by drivers under 16 years of age will go before an advisory committee. Only after being approved by the committee will a driver under 16 years of age be allowed to compete. A copy of a Birth Certificate will still be required to confirm the driver’s age.

The 2023 Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire, takes place January 9-14, 2023, atop the clay of the Tulsa Expo Raceway. The event is contested under the massive roof of the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Okla.

Monday and Tuesday Reserved Seats are on sale by calling (918) 838-3777. The offices of the Chili Bowl Nationals are open Monday-Friday from 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. (CT). Pit Passes are sold at the event and can be purchased for single or consecutive nights.

Teams will move in on Saturday, January 7, 2023, starting at 9:00 A.M. Some teams pitted near the grandstands overlooking turns three and four will be contacted directly to park Friday night. Practice will be Sunday, January 8, 2023, starting at 9:00 A.M. Groups will run through twice. Grandstands on Sunday are free to the general public. Weekdays open at 9:00 A.M. with cars on track at 4:00 P.M. for Hot Laps. Saturday opens at 8:00 A.M. with cars on track at 9:00 A.M. (CT). A complete rundown of times can be found at https://www.chilibowl.com/about.

Fans not able to attend the 37th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire will be able to watch every lap live on http://www.floracing.com.

For continued updates on the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire, fans can follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with @CBNationals. All official press, updates, and results on the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire can be found online at http://www.chilibowl.com.

Quick Notes:

What: 37th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire

When: January 9-14, 2023

Where: SageNet Center – Tulsa Expo Raceway 4145 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74114

Contact:

Phone: (918) 838-3777

Fax: (918) 836-5517

Mail: 1140 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112

Chili Bowl Online:

Website: http://www.chilibowl.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/chilibowlnationals

Twitter: (@cbnationals)

Official Hashtag: #ChiliBowl2023

Instagram: cbnationals

Snap Chat: TheChiliBowl

Daily Times and Prices:

Saturday, January 7, 2023

Move-In……..…..…..………..……….……..….9:00 am – 8:00 pm

Building/Pit Pass Booth Open……………………………12:00 pm

Sunday, January 8, 2023

Building/Pit Pass Booth Open……………………………7:00 am

Building Secured…………………………………………………7:00 am

Practice………………………………….…………….….. 9:00 am

Multi-Day Pit Pass $405~ Single day $30

Monday, January 9, 2023

Building/Pit Pass Booth Open……………………………9:00 am

Building Secured…………………………………………………1:00 pm

Draw For Lineups………………………………………………..2:00 pm

Driver’s Meeting………………………………………………….3:00 pm

Hot Laps…………………….……..…….….………..…..4:00 pm

Races………………………..………….….….…………. 5:00 pm

Multi-Day Pit Pass $375~ Single day $60

Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Building Opens……………………………………………………9:00 am

Pit Pass Booth Open……………………………..…….…11:00 am

Building Secured…………………………………………………1:00 pm

Draw For Lineups………………………………………………..2:00 pm

Driver’s Meeting………………………………………………….3:00 pm

Hot Laps…………………….……..…….….………..…..4:00 pm

Races………………………..………….….….…………. 5:00 pm

Multi-Day Pit Pass $315 ~ Single day $60

Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Building Opens…………………………………………………..9:00 am

Pit Pass Booth Open..……………………………………11:00 am

Building Secured…………………………………………………1:00 pm

Draw For Lineups………………………………………………..2:00 pm

Driver’s Meeting………………………………………………….3:00 pm

Hot Laps…………………….……..…….….………..…..4:00 pm

Races………………………..………….….….…………. 5:00 pm

Multi-Day Pit Pass $255 ~ Single day $60

Thursday January 12, 2023

Building Opens………………………………………………….9:00 am

Pit Pass Booth Open..…………………………………..11:00 am

Building Secured…………………………………………………1:00 pm

Draw For Lineups………………………………………………..2:00 pm

Driver’s Meeting………………………………………………….3:00 pm

Hot Laps…………………….……..…….….………..…..4:00 pm

Races………………………..………….….….…………. 5:00 pm

Multi-Day Pit Pass $195 ~ Single day $60

Friday January 13, 2023

Building Secured/Pit Pass Booth Open..……………….9:00 am

Draw For Lineups………………………………………………..2:00 pm

Driver’s Meeting………………………………………………….3:00 pm

Hot Laps…………………….……..…….….………..…..4:00 pm

Races………………………..………….….….…………. 5:00 pm

Multi-Day Pit Pass $135 ~ Single day $60

Saturday January 14, 2023

Building Secured/Trade Show ……….………….…… 8:00 am

Pit Pass Booth/Pit Gate ….….……….…..……………. 8:00 am

Racer’s For Christ Service…………………………………….8:15 am

Feature Hot Laps..……….……………….……….……9:00 am

Opening Ceremonies…………………………………………..6:00 pm

Pit Pass $75

All times are subject to change

Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals Champions:

Year – Driver (Owner)

2022 – Tanner Thorson (Andy Reinbold)

2021 – Kyle Larson (Kyle Larson Openwheel)

2020 – Kyle Larson (Kyle Larson Openwheel, LLC-Mike Larson)

2019 – Christopher Bell (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2018 – Christopher Bell (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2017 – Christopher Bell (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2016 – Rico Abreu (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2015 – Rico Abreu (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2014 – Bryan Clauson (Joe Dooling/Rusty Kunz/Curb Records)

2013 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2012 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2011 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2010 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2009 – Sammy Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2008 – Damion Gardner (Jason Leffler)

2007 – Tony Stewart (Tony Stewart Motorsports)

2006 – Tim McCreadie (Steve Smith)

2005 – Tracy Hines (Wilke – Pak)

2004 – Cory Kruseman (Andy Bondio)

2003 – Dan Boorse (Dan Boorse)

2002 – Tony Stewart (Keith Kunz)

2001 – Jay Drake (Keith Kunz)

2000 – Cory Kruseman (Andy Bondio)

1999 – Dan Boorse (Dan Boorse)

1998 – Sammy Swindell (Pete Willoughby)

1997 – Billy Boat (John Lawson)

1996 – Sammy Swindell (Rusty Kunz / Jay McKinnie)

1995 – Donnie Beechler (Zarounian Motorsports)

1994 – Andy Hillenburg (Keith Kunz / Rusty Kunz)

1993 – Dave Blaney (Ralph Potter)

1992 – Sammy Swindell (Dave Ellis)

1991 – Lealand McSpadden (Andy Bondio)

1990 – John Heydenreich (Tony Finley)

1989 – Sammy Swindell (Jack Runyon)

1988 – Scott Hatton (Jerry Hatton)

1987 – Rich Vogler (Bob Lowe)

O’Reilly Auto Parts Race of Champions: Justin Grant (2022), Christopher Bell (2021 and 2020), Tanner Thorson (2019 and 2016), Chad Boat (2018), Kyle Larson (2017 and 2014), Sammy Swindell (2015, 2012, 2011, 2009), Kevin Swindell (2013), Brad Loyet (2010)

Trade Show: A long-standing tradition at the Chili Bowl, the Trade Show, which is open to the public each day (Monday through Saturday), is free of charge. All variety of racing products, apparel, and more is available with well over 100 vendors. The Trade Show still has space available. Anyone looking to be a part of the Trade Show can contact the Chili Bowl office at 918-838-3777. The Trade Show covers approximately 20,000 square feet