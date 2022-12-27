Increased Point Fund for the POWRi National Midget League in 2023

- Advertisement -

Belleville, IL (12/27/22) The 2023 POWRi National Midget League racing season will see a schedule of thirty events spanning from March until October with highly anticipated visits to thirteen various racing venues across a four state-swing with an increased points fund of $50,000 at stake.

Continually serving as the POWRi Season Opener, the National Midget League will again kick off the yearly action at the Tenth Annual Turnpike Challenge. Beginning at Creek County Speedway on Thursday, March 23rd, the League will then travel to Port City Raceway for two nights of action on March 24-25.

Ongoing as a fan-favorite staple of yearly-doubleheader weekend racing, the Mid-State Nationals will kick off at Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex on Friday, May 5th followed by a trip to the ‘Diamond of Dirt Tracks,’ on Saturday, May 6th for the Twelfth Annual Open Wheel Showdown at Lucas Oil Speedway.

The Tenth Annual POWRi Illinois SPEEDWeek will again see five nights of racing in the Land of Lincoln displaying some of the best midget racing while attracting drivers from around the globe. Hosting the SPEEDWeek opener will see Charleston Speedway take center stage as the POWRi National Midget League will then head to Lincoln Speedway for night two. Jacksonville Speedway will serve as stop three before the fast lap-times of Mighty Macon Speedway host night four as the POWRi Illinois SPEEDWeek wraps up on Sunday, June 25th.

Steeped in tradition the 2023 POWRi National Midget League season schedule will continue with key honorary events including the Camfield Memorial, the Third Annual Donnie Ray Crawford Sooner State 55, as well as the two-day celebration of the Nineteenth Annual Charlene Meents Memorial.

POWRi National Midget League and Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series will continue the great working relationship after its inaugural 2022 season and will expand on that partnership in 2023. A total of thirteen events will be contested in conjunction, including marquee weekends like the Illini 100, Ironman 55, Quad Cities 150, as well as the championship weekend in Oklahoma.

POWRi National Midget League Tentative 2023 Season Schedule:

3/23/2023 | Creek County Speedway | Sapulpa, OK | Turnpike Challenge

3/24/2023 | Port City Raceway | Tulsa, OK | Turnpike Challenge

3/25/2023 | Port City Raceway | Tulsa, OK | Turnpike Challenge

3/30/2023 | Farmers City Raceway | Farmers City, IL | Illini 100 – Practice

3/31/2023 | Farmers City Raceway | Farmers City, IL | Illini 100

4/1/2023 | Farmers City Raceway | Farmers City, IL | Illini 100

4/14/2023 | I-55 Raceway | Pevely, MO

4/15/2023 | I-55 Raceway | Pevely, MO

5/5/2023 | Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex | Sweet Springs, MO | Mid-State Nationals

5/6/2023 | Lucas Oil Speedway | Wheatland, MO | 12th Annual Open Wheel Showdown

5/12/2023 | TBA

5/13/2023 | Macon Speedway | Macon, IL | Midwest Season Opener

6/21/2023 | Charleston Speedway | Charleston, IL | Illinois SPEEDWeek

6/22/2023 | Lincoln Speedway | Lincoln, IL | Illinois SPEEDWeek

6/23/2023 | Jacksonville Speedway | Jacksonville, IL | Illinois SPEEDWeek

6/24/2023 | Macon Speedway | Macon, IL | Illinois SPEEDWeek

6/25/2023 | TBA | Illinois SPEEDWeek

7/21/2023 | TBA

7/22/2023 | Southern Illinois Raceway | Marion, IL | Southern Illinois Shootout

8/4/2023 | I-55 Raceway | Pevely, MO | Prelude to the Ironman 55

8/5/2023 | I-55 Raceway | Pevely, MO | Ironman 55

8/24/2023 | Davenport Speedway | Davenport, IA | Quad Cities 150 – Practice

8/25/2023 | Davenport Speedway | Davenport, IA | Quad Cities 150

8/26/2023 | Davenport Speedway | Davenport, IA | Quad Cities 150

10/6/2023 | TBA

10/7/2023 | TBA

10/11/2023 | Creek County Speedway | Sapulpa, OK | Sooner State Showdown

10/12/2023 | Port City Raceway | Tulsa, OK | 4th Annual DRC Sooner State 55

10/13/2023 | I-44 Riverside Speedway | Oklahoma City, OK | Meents Memorial

10/14/2023 | I-44 Riverside Speedway | Oklahoma City, OK | Meents Memorial

12/16/2023 | TBA

Schedule subject to alterations and cancelations with TBA events being finalized, future updates will be posted as confirmed.

Full breakdown of the increased 2023 point payout will include 1. $15,000, 2. $8,000, 3. $5,500, 4. $5,000, 5. $4,000, 6. $3,500, 7. $3000, 8. $2,000, 9. $2,000, 10. $ 2,000. In order to be eligible for the point’s fund, members must participate in at least 80% of the completed events during the season.

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch all the action live on www.DIRTVision.com – either online or by downloading the DIRTVision App.

Follow along for more information on POWRi items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com