Georgia-Florida Speedweeks Quickly Approaching

BATAVIA, Ohio (December 28, 2022) – What is being anticipated as the biggest season to-date for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series is now less than one month away. The 2023 season kicks off with a busy Georgia-Florida Speedweeks – featuring 13 events and three practice nights, at four unique venues, over the course of 17 days.

The 2023 Georgia-Florida Speedweeks will run from January 25 through February 11 with visits to Golden Isles Speedway, Bubba Raceway Park, All-Tech Raceway, and East Bay Raceway Park.

The action will get underway on Wednesday, January 25, with an open practice at Golden Isles Speedway, in Brunswick, Ga. followed by three nights of racing. Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series teams compete for $10,000 on January 26, $12,000-to-win on January 27, and on Saturday, January 28 a record setting amount for Golden Isles Speedway, $25,000-to-win.

To find more information, please visit www.gisdirt.com.

The momentum continues to Bubba Raceway Park, the oldest continuously running racetrack in the state of Florida, for two nights of racing in Ocala, Fla. Sunday, January 29 and Monday, January 30 teams will vie for a pair of $10,000-to-win events.

For more information, visit www.bubbaracewaypark.com.

After two days off, teams then take the action back North approximately one hour, to Lake City, Fla. All-Tech Raceway has a practice on Thursday, February 2 followed by two nights of racing, starting on Friday, February 3 paying $12,000-to-win while Saturday, February 4 will show a top prize of $15,000.

Additional information can be found at www.alltechraceway.com.

From there, the Georgia-Florida Speedweeks will wrap up at the famed “Clay by the Bay”, East Bay Raceway Park, in Tampa, Fla. The 47th Annual Wieland Winternationals kicks off with an open practice on Sunday, February 5, followed by six nights of racing.

Monday and Tuesday, February 6 and 7, teams will compete for $5,000-to-win. Wednesday, February 8 will see drivers gunning for $7,000 in top prize money. On Thursday, February 9 the winner’s prize increases to $10,000 before the stakes get even higher on Friday, February 10, with teams competing for a $12,000 paycheck. The week will end on Saturday, February 11, boasting a $15,000 top prize.

For more information, please visit www.ebrp.co.

The Georgia-Florida Speedweeks will kick off the season-long Big River Steel Chase for the Championship presented by ARP – and the more than $1,000,000 in point fund money to be paid out at season’s end. The 2023 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Champion will take home an industry record $200,000.

To learn more about the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, visit www.lucasdirt.com.

2023 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Georgia-Florida Speedweeks Schedule:

Wed. Jan. 25 – Golden Isles Speedway – Brunswick, Ga. – Practice

Thurs. Jan. 26 – Golden Isles Speedway – Brunswick, Ga. – $10,000

Fri. Jan. 27 – Golden Isles Speedway – Brunswick, Ga. – $12,000

Sat. Jan. 28 – Golden Isles Speedway – Brunswick, Ga. – $25,000

Sun. Jan. 29 – Bubba Raceway Park – Ocala, Fla. – $10,000

Mon. Jan. 30 – Bubba Raceway Park – Ocala, Fla. – $10,000

Thurs. Feb. 2 – All-Tech Raceway – Lake City, Fla. – Practice

Fri. Feb. 3 – All-Tech Raceway – Lake City, Fla. – $12,000

Sat. Feb. 4 – All-Tech Raceway – Lake City, Fla. – $15,000

Sun. Feb. 5 – East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, Fla. – Practice

Mon. Feb. 6 – East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, Fla. – $5,000

Tues. Feb. 7 – East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, Fla. – $5,000

Wed. Feb. 8 – East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, Fla. – $7,000

Thurs. Feb. 9 – East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, Fla. – $10,000

Fri. Feb. 10 – East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, Fla. – $12,000

Sat. Feb. 11 – East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, Fla. – $15,000