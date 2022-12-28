Lucas Oil Speedway SRX general admission race tickets available online through Stubwire

- Advertisement -

WHEATLAND, MO. (Dec. 28, 2022) – General admission tickets for the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) race at Lucas Oil Speedway next season are now available online.

The SRX Thursday Night Thunder event at Lucas Oil Speedway is set for Aug. 17 and it will be the finale in the six-race series, which features some of racing’s biggest names.

Tickets for the event will be $35 in advance and $40 at the gate (ages 16 and over). Kids (ages 6-15) will be $20 with ages 5-and-under free. Advance tickets can now be purchased online via Stubwire.

Season pass holders from 2022 can make sure they have a ticket for the event by renewing their season pass, at a $25 discount, through Dec. 30. The Lucas Oil Speedway office will be closed Dec. 31 through Jan. 2 and re-open on Jan. 3. At that time, season passes will be available to all fans interested at the regular price.

Contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

Season Pass Renewals before Dec. 31:

Adults (Age 16-61) $625 (dirt-track only), $725 (all speedway events)

Seniors (Age 62 and up) $525 (dirt-track only), $625 (all speedway events)

Season Passes beginning Jan. 3, 2023:

Adults (Age 16-61) $650 (dirt-track only), $750 (all speedway events)

Senior (Age 62 and up) $550 (dirt track only), $650 (all speedway events)

Each season pass holder is entitled to one reserved stadium-style seat, complete with high backs and armrests located in the top six rows of the main grandstand of the dirt track.

One more important offseason note is in regards to Show-Me 100 reserved seats. They go on sale starting Jan. 3 and through Jan. 31 are available only through the speedway office. Fans can start purchasing online tickets to the Show-Me 100 or other non-SRX event starting Feb. 6th.

The SRX schedule (all events at 9 p.m. EDT, 8 p.m. CDT on ESPN):

July 13 – Stafford Motor Speedway (Stafford Springs, Conn.)

July 20 – Thunder Road Speedbowl (Barre, Vermont)

July 27 – Motor Mile Speedway (Radford, Va.)

Aug. 3 – Berlin Raceway (Grand Rapids, Mich.)

Aug. 10 – Eldora Speedway (New Weston, Ohio)

Aug. 17 – Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, Mo.)

The final two races are back-to-back dirt-track events with the SRX champion determined as the checkered flag flies at Lucas Oil Speedway.

Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) was created by Sandy Montag and The Montag Group, Investor and former NASCAR COO, George Pyne, NASCAR Hall of Famer and legendary driver Tony Stewart, and NASCAR Hall of Fame Crew Chief and Owner Ray Evernham.

Over the first two seasons of SRX, the six-race series has featured drivers from a variety of racing backgrounds with an emphasis on champion-level drivers. SRX has seen some of the sport’s biggest names compete including: Tony Stewart, Bill Elliott, Chase Elliott, Tony Kanaan, Paul Tracy, Bobby Labonte, Willy T. Ribbs, Hailie Deegan, Ryan Blaney, Ryan Newman, Greg Biffle, Marco Andretti, Matt Kenseth, Michael Waltrip, Josef Newgarden, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Helio Castroneves, and many more.

In 2022, the series field featured a total of five NASCAR Cup Series Championships, three IndyCar Series Championships, four Daytona 500 Winners, five Indianapolis 500 Winners and four NASCAR Hall of Fame Drivers. Tony Stewart claimed the inaugural SRX Championship in 2021 and Marco Andretti claimed the 2022 Championship.

The 2023 SRX driver roster will be announced later in January or February.

For more information on the Superstar Racing Experience visit srxracing.com.

CONTACT:

Danny Lorton

Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager

Office: (417) 282-5984

DLorton@lucasoilspeedway.com