HomeMissouriLucas Oil SpeedwayLucas Oil Speedway SRX general admission race tickets available online through Stubwire

Lucas Oil Speedway SRX general admission race tickets available online through Stubwire

MissouriLucas Oil SpeedwayRace Track News

Published on

By jdearing
The three-day Show-Me 100 Presented by ProtecttheHarvest.com begins on Thursday. Part of the festivities include the annual Door Panel Auction on Saturday, with proceeds going to the American Cancer Society. (GS Stanek Racing Photography)
- Advertisement -

WHEATLAND, MO. (Dec. 28, 2022) – General admission tickets for the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) race at Lucas Oil Speedway next season are now available online.

The SRX Thursday Night Thunder event at Lucas Oil Speedway is set for Aug. 17 and it will be the finale in the six-race series, which features some of racing’s biggest names.

Tickets for the event will be $35 in advance and $40 at the gate (ages 16 and over). Kids (ages 6-15) will be $20 with ages 5-and-under free. Advance tickets can now be purchased online via Stubwire.

Season pass holders from 2022 can make sure they have a ticket for the event by renewing their season pass, at a $25 discount, through Dec. 30. The Lucas Oil Speedway office will be closed Dec. 31 through Jan. 2 and re-open on Jan. 3. At that time, season passes will be available to all fans interested at the regular price.

Contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

Season Pass Renewals before Dec. 31:

Adults (Age 16-61) $625 (dirt-track only), $725 (all speedway events)

Seniors (Age 62 and up) $525 (dirt-track only), $625 (all speedway events)

Season Passes beginning Jan. 3, 2023:

Adults (Age 16-61) $650 (dirt-track only), $750 (all speedway events)

Senior (Age 62 and up) $550 (dirt track only), $650 (all speedway events)

Each season pass holder is entitled to one reserved stadium-style seat, complete with high backs and armrests located in the top six rows of the main grandstand of the dirt track.

One more important offseason note is in regards to Show-Me 100 reserved seats. They go on sale starting Jan. 3 and through Jan. 31 are available only through the speedway office. Fans can start purchasing online tickets to the Show-Me 100 or other non-SRX event starting Feb. 6th.

The SRX schedule (all events at 9 p.m. EDT, 8 p.m. CDT on ESPN):

July 13 – Stafford Motor Speedway (Stafford Springs, Conn.)

July 20 – Thunder Road Speedbowl (Barre, Vermont)

July 27 – Motor Mile Speedway (Radford, Va.)

Aug. 3 – Berlin Raceway (Grand Rapids, Mich.)

Aug. 10 – Eldora Speedway (New Weston, Ohio)

Aug. 17 – Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, Mo.)

The final two races are back-to-back dirt-track events with the SRX champion determined as the checkered flag flies at Lucas Oil Speedway.

Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) was created by Sandy Montag and The Montag Group, Investor and former NASCAR COO, George Pyne, NASCAR Hall of Famer and legendary driver Tony Stewart, and NASCAR Hall of Fame Crew Chief and Owner Ray Evernham.

Over the first two seasons of SRX, the six-race series has featured drivers from a variety of racing backgrounds with an emphasis on champion-level drivers. SRX has seen some of the sport’s biggest names compete including: Tony Stewart, Bill Elliott, Chase Elliott, Tony Kanaan, Paul Tracy, Bobby Labonte, Willy T. Ribbs, Hailie Deegan, Ryan Blaney, Ryan Newman, Greg Biffle, Marco Andretti, Matt Kenseth, Michael Waltrip, Josef Newgarden, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Helio Castroneves, and many more.

In 2022, the series field featured a total of five NASCAR Cup Series Championships, three IndyCar Series Championships, four Daytona 500 Winners, five Indianapolis 500 Winners and four NASCAR Hall of Fame Drivers. Tony Stewart claimed the inaugural SRX Championship in 2021 and Marco Andretti claimed the 2022 Championship.

The 2023 SRX driver roster will be announced later in January or February.

For more information on the Superstar Racing Experience visit srxracing.com.

CONTACT:

Danny Lorton

Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager

Office: (417) 282-5984

DLorton@lucasoilspeedway.com

Recent articles

Sprint Car & Midget News

Over 1,500 Entries With More Expected Before Teams Hit The Track On Tuesday

Bryan Hulbert – TULSA, Okla. (December 23, 2022) The ninth time in as many...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Brent Marks is North American 410 Sprint Car Poll “Driver of the Year”; Shane Carson Named 2022 Recipient of “Thomas J. Schmeh Award for...

 Knoxville, IA, December 21, 2022 – Brent Marks of Myerstown, Pennsylvania was voted “Driver...
Big Block Modifieds

Bill Rose Plans Big Block Debut at DIRTcar Nationals

Rose has a Big Block and Small Block Modified he hopes to run in...
Sprint Car & Midget News

First Draft Of Qualifying Nights For The 37th Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals Released

Bryan Hulbert – TULSA, Okla. (December 25, 2022) Santa has come and gone, and...

More like this

Lucas Oil Speedway

Lucas Oil Speedway Champions Spotlight: White meets, exceeds expectations on his way to USRA Stock Cars title

WHEATLAND, MO. (Dec. 13, 2022) - Bryan White used to drive over to Lucas...
Dirt Late Model News

Curl Strikes Deal to Purchase MARS Late Model Series from Izzo Jr; Forms New MARS Modified Championship Tour Coming in 2023. Tabs...

Fairbury, IL (December 5, 2022) — Matt Curl, owner and promoter of the Fairbury...
Dirt Late Model News

Tyler Erb wins the Gateway Dirt Nationals!

Tyler Erb Claims Emotional $30,000 Win in Gateway Dirt Nationals Finale ST. MARYS, Ohio (12/05/22)...

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©