HomeDirt Late Model NewsLogan Martin Launches New Cyber Home; Set for WoO RoY Run

Logan Martin Launches New Cyber Home; Set for WoO RoY Run

Dirt Late Model NewsWorld of Outlaws Late Model Series News

Published on

By jdearing
Logan Martin - Josh James photo
- Advertisement -

By Ben Shelton – WEST PLAINS, Mo. (12/29/22) – Super Late Model racer, Logan Martin has launched a brand-new website at www.LoganMartin36.com which is developed and maintained by MyRacePass.com Marketing & Website Services.

Logan enjoyed a successful 2022 campaign, which found him scoring three wins, 16 Top-5 finishes, and 26 Top-10 finishes in 56 starts. His richest victory of the year came on October 15 at Illinois’ Tri-City Speedway in Lucas Oil Midwest Late Model Racing Association (MLRA) competition, where he banked a $7,000 winner’s check.

The two-time COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Super Late Model champion now has eyes set on his most ambitious schedule to date behind the wheel of his Adams Construction No. 36 Hughes Towing / Mr. Dent Collision Repair / XR1 Rocket Chassis / Cornett Thunder Racing Engine entry.

For 2023 Martin will make his first run at a national tour as he looks to pursue the Rookie of the Year title with the World of Outlaws (WoO) CASE Late Model Series.

The season opens on January 19-21 at Volusia Speedway Park (Barberville, Fla.) with the annual Sunshine Nationals. The three-day WoO event includes $8,000-to-win programs on Thursday and Friday followed by a $20,000-to-win finale on Saturday evening.

For more information on the events, please visit www.WoOLMS.com .

Logan Martin would like to thank all of his marketing partners, which include Adams Construction, Hughes Towing LLC, Midwest Sheet Metal, Mr. Dent Collision Repair, Integra Racing Shocks, Southern Hills Auto Plaza, Rocket Chassis, AIM Services, PPG, Cornett Racing Engines, Capital Signs, and MyRacePass Marketing & PR Services.

For the latest information on Logan Martin, please visit his internet home at www.LoganMartin36.com .

Recent articles

Dirt Late Model News

Ruben Mireles Named World of Outlaws Late Models Series Announcer

CONCORD, NC – December 22, 2022 – The World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment...
Big Block Modifieds

Bill Rose Plans Big Block Debut at DIRTcar Nationals

Rose has a Big Block and Small Block Modified he hopes to run in...
POWRi Series News

Increased Point Fund for the POWRi National Midget League in 2023

Belleville, IL (12/27/22) The 2023 POWRi National Midget League racing season will see a...
Sprint Car & Midget News

38th Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout Rolls Through Day Two

By Bryan Hulbert – TULSA, Okla. (December 28, 2022) Rolling to the 141st round...

More like this

All-Tech Raceway

Georgia-Florida Speedweeks Quickly Approaching

Courtesy Lucas Oil Late Model Series -- BATAVIA, Ohio (December 28, 2022) – What...
Dirt Late Model News

World of Outlaws Set to Showcase Exciting New Roster

CLASS OF 2023: World of Outlaws Set to Showcase Exciting New Roster Dennis Erb Jr....
Dirt Late Model News

Toyota Becomes Official Vehicle of World of Outlaws, Continues Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series Sponsorship

CONCORD, NC (Dec. 22, 2022) – Toyota is expanding its reach across the dirt...

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©