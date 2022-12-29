Logan Martin Launches New Cyber Home; Set for WoO RoY Run

- Advertisement -

By Ben Shelton – WEST PLAINS, Mo. (12/29/22) – Super Late Model racer, Logan Martin has launched a brand-new website at www.LoganMartin36.com which is developed and maintained by MyRacePass.com Marketing & Website Services.

Logan enjoyed a successful 2022 campaign, which found him scoring three wins, 16 Top-5 finishes, and 26 Top-10 finishes in 56 starts. His richest victory of the year came on October 15 at Illinois’ Tri-City Speedway in Lucas Oil Midwest Late Model Racing Association (MLRA) competition, where he banked a $7,000 winner’s check.

The two-time COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Super Late Model champion now has eyes set on his most ambitious schedule to date behind the wheel of his Adams Construction No. 36 Hughes Towing / Mr. Dent Collision Repair / XR1 Rocket Chassis / Cornett Thunder Racing Engine entry.

For 2023 Martin will make his first run at a national tour as he looks to pursue the Rookie of the Year title with the World of Outlaws (WoO) CASE Late Model Series.

The season opens on January 19-21 at Volusia Speedway Park (Barberville, Fla.) with the annual Sunshine Nationals. The three-day WoO event includes $8,000-to-win programs on Thursday and Friday followed by a $20,000-to-win finale on Saturday evening.

Logan Martin would like to thank all of his marketing partners, which include Adams Construction, Hughes Towing LLC, Midwest Sheet Metal, Mr. Dent Collision Repair, Integra Racing Shocks, Southern Hills Auto Plaza, Rocket Chassis, AIM Services, PPG, Cornett Racing Engines, Capital Signs, and MyRacePass Marketing & PR Services.

For the latest information on Logan Martin, please visit his internet home at www.LoganMartin36.com .