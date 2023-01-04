Jimmy Owens Teams with Upstart Koehler Motorsports with Eyes on Hectic Speedweeks

(NEWPORT, TENNESSEE) With “Speedweeks” kicking off in a mere fifteen days, Jimmy Owens is excited to announce today that he has teamed up with upstart Koehler Motorsports for the 2023 campaign! Owned by Bobby Koehler and his wife Jessica, the Mount Airy, North Carolina-based team has fielded Crate Late Models for their sons Jordan (20) and Evan (15) in past years before diving head first into Super Late Model racing in 2023 with the surefire Hall of Famer Owens.

“All of this has come together pretty quickly, but I couldn’t be any more excited and pumped up about the start of the season with Koehler Motorsports,” quoted Owens, who will maintain the equipment at his Newport, Tennessee race shop. “We’ve got an empty race hauler right now and no cars in the shop, but with a lot of hard work we will be ready to go to Volusia in a few weeks. When Leon (Ramirez) unfortunately passed away early last year, we knew that we would probably have to do something different for 2023. I can’t thank the entire Ramirez family enough for their support and they are still going to be on board with us as we transition over to Koehler Motorsports. I look forward to racing for Bobby and Jessica (Koehler) and helping their son Jordan all I can, as he starts his Super Late Model career.”

Jimmy and the Koehler Motorsports team are expected to have a pair of new Longhorn by Wells Motorsports cars done in time to venture south for the start of their 2023 season. Armed with Vic Hill engines, Jimmy plans to enter all twenty-three (23) events during “Speedweeks” in the states of Georgia and Florida from January 19-February 20. Upon the completion of the hectic month of racing action, the #20 team will see where they sit in the point standings with the national tours and make a decision from there whether they want to follow a series or do a pick-and-choose schedule similar to what Jimmy did in a nine-win campaign in 2022.

“I’m just really excited for this new venture and for the opportunity to work with someone the caliber of Jimmy Owens,” exclaimed team owner Bobby Koehler today via telephone. “His resume speaks for itself and for him to be able to help my son Jordan as he starts his Super Late Model career is really invaluable. We plan to run both Jordan and Jimmy the entire month of Speedweeks and see how the points shake out – maybe one or both of them will follow a national tour this year. Someone I’ve got to really thank is Eric Wells at Wells Motorsports for getting two new Longhorn cars out for us. All of this came together so quickly and at kind of the last minute, but it’s just a once in a lifetime opportunity and I can’t wait for the season to get underway!”

When Jimmy unloads his potent #20 machine in the pit area at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Florida for the start of the ‘Sunshine Nationals’ on Thursday, January 19, many of his long-time sponsors will adorn the sheet metal on his new-look gray/black/orange car. Reece Monument Company, Tim Short Automotive Group, Ramirez Motorsports, Georgia Arms Ammunition, Red Line Oil, FK Rod Ends, Vic Hill Race Engines, and Midwest Sheet Metal all return as main supporters of Team 20. Jimmy would like to welcome Ultimate Towing & Recovery, Capital Waste, and Five Star Buildings on board with Koehler Motorsports.

A brand-new website and online store for Jimmy Owens will be launched in the upcoming weeks, as graphics, merchandise, and the entire sponsor list is finalized. Keep up with the popular driver known as the “Newport Nightmare” all year long at www.JimmyOwens20.com or across social media platforms on Facebook at Jimmy Owens Racing Updates or on Twitter at @OwensNation20.

