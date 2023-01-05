Mark Miner returns for Winter Freeze Modified action!

A GEORGIA LEGEND COMES OUT OF RETIREMENT FOR WINTER FREEZE MODIFIEDS

SYLVANIA, GA – A Georgia Racing legend is coming out of retirement to compete in the Winter Freeze XIII Savannah Car Rentals Modified Division on February 2-4 at Screven Motor Speedway. Mark Miner, formerly of Stockbridge, GA, now living in Fenton, MO will climb into a Mike Vaughn Racing #7 Vaden Chevrolet Special for a pair of $2,000-to-win $200-to-start races.

Miner was a force to be reckoned with in both dirt and asphalt late models during the 1980s and 1990s after moving from Fenton, MO to Stockbridge, GA in 1982. Miner worked with and drove for some of the top competitors of the day that are now enshrined in the National Dirt Late Model Hall of Fame.

His career highlights include a Southern All-Star Dirt Late Model Series Championship in 1996, and a Lavonia (GA) Speedway Late Model Championship in 1991 on asphalt with 13 wins on the season. He moved back to Missouri in 1999 and continued his winning ways racing UMP Modifieds in the St. Louis area before he retired from competition in 2017.

Miner is excited to have the opportunity to return to competitive racing at Winter Freeze XIII at age 62. While it’s been five years since he raced competitively, he has been behind the wheel of Modified working with his lifelong friend, former NASCAR star Ken Schrader of Fenton, MO, who will also compete in the Winter Freeze XIII Savannah Car Rentals Modified Races presented by Vaden Chevrolet.

“Ken Schrader and I have now come full circle competitively when we line up at Screven Motor Speedway,” Miner said. “We grew up together, and our Dad’s raced against each other, along with Rusty, Mike and Kenny Wallace’s Dad around the St. Louis area. After I retired from competitive racing in 2017, Kenny let me hang around his shop and be a part of the Federated Auto Parts Ride-A-Long program where we let Federated employees drive a Modified, and then Kenny and I put them in the passenger seat of a two-seater and give them a real ride at speed.”

In addition to the Vaden Chevrolet sponsorship, a longtime sponsor of Miner’s during his dirt late model days will also be on the side of the Mike Vaughn Racing Modified. Wren’s Body Shop with 11 locations in Georgia and two in Florida will be reunited with Miner for the Winter Freeze run at Screven Motor Speedway.

“I’m tickled to death to have this opportunity to have Wren’s Body Shop on the side of a race car that Mark Miner is driving in the State of Georgia,” Wren’s Body Shop Owner Phil Wren said. “We were together for 15 years and had a ball racing. I’ve missed those days since he moved back to Missouri and I’ve been out of the sport for ten years. It’s good to be back. When Mark and I started racing together I only had one location.”

Miner will replace veteran Johnny Stokes in the Mike Vaughn Racing Vaden Chevrolet/Wren’s Body Shop Special for the Modified events at the Winter Freeze XIII. Stokes had a scheduling conflict and had to step out of the ride. Schrader, who is also a part of Team Vaden, suggested Miner to Vaughn. Miner was a driver that fit just right with his racing program.

“Mark Miner fits right in with the type of drivers I like,” Vaughn said. “Drivers like Ken Schrader, Johnny Stokes, Ronnie Johnson, and Don Jenkins are all over 60-years-old and have successfully driven my Vaden Chevrolet Modified. I watched Mark race all over Georgia in the 1990s driving the #7 Wren’s Body Shop Late Model for Ronnie Dobbins. Schrader said he was still winning Modified Championships at I-55 Raceway in 2012 after he moved back to Missouri.”

The ”Mad Dog,” as Miner had become known as through the years, said he got a little emotional when Schrader told him there was an opportunity for him to return to the Peach State to drive competitively again.

“I got a little emotional when I learned from Schrader about the opportunity to return to Georgia to race,” Miner said. “I have a lot of fond memories during my career racing with guys like Billy Clanton, Wade Knowles, Ronnie Dobbins and Stan Massey. I learned a lot about racing from those guys. It will be good to have Wren’s Body Shop on the side of the car and to see a lot of old friends and fans again.”

Miner said he feels a little pressure about driving the Mike Vaughn Racing Vaden Chevrolet Dirt Modifieds because just about everyone that has driven the car, has won in it over the last few years. But Miner said it’s a good pressure because he knows he’s stepping into a good race car.

Miner started off his racing career in the St. Louis area at age 17 working as a welder for noted asphalt late model car builder Glenn Bopp. Miner’s welder touched the cars of some of the top asphalt drivers in the country. After moving to Georgia in 1982, Miner returned to his dirt racing roots.

“I started hanging out at Billy Clanton’s shop in 1985, and then I became Wade Knowles Crew Chief from 1986 through 1990,” Miner said. “I learned a lot from Wade Knowles, and then I started with Ronnie Dobbins in 1990. Stan Massey joined us in 1994 and we had a good run together with me in the #7 car and Stan in the #22 car.”

After moving back to Missouri in 1999, Miner started a towing and recovery business, and he started racing UMP Modifieds with his son Conrad. In addition to helping Schrader with the Federated Auto Parts Ride-Along-Program, Miner also helps out by doing some test driving for Ken Schrader Racing when the boss is out of town.

The Savannah Car Rentals Modifieds Presented by Vaden Chevrolet will run a $2,000-to-win $200-to-start 30-lap Main Event on both Friday night, February 3 and Saturday night, February 4 during the Screven Motor Speedway Winter Freeze XIII. There will also be an Open Practice Night on Thursday, February 2.

Savannah Car Rentals is a Division of Vaden Chevrolet of Savannah, GA located at 9393 Abercorn Street, Savannah, GA 31406. They can offer the best rates for you vehicle rental needs. For more information call 912-920-5431, or visit their website at www.danvadenchevrolet.com

Vaden Chevrolet of Savannah, GA is the Southeast’s Headquarters for Chevrolet Performance Circle Track Engines including the economical 350 horsepower all-steel 602 Engine, the engine of choice for both the Winter Freeze Street Stock and Modified Divisions.

The Chevrolet Performance 602 Circle Track Engines are built and sealed at the factory to prevent any expensive modifications. Vaden Chevrolet offers free next-day delivery anywhere in the Southeast. Call Rick Freeman at 833-823-3678 to place an order from Vaden Chevrolet.

Screven Motor Speedway is located at 6118 Savannah Highway, Sylvania, GA 30467. For more information call 912-547-1463, or visit their website at screven-motorsports.com. You can also Follow their Facebook Page at Screven Motor Sports Complex.