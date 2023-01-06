POWRi Champ Brenham Crouch Readies for Race of Champions

Belleville, IL. (1/5/23) Adding to the accolades as POWRi National Midget League champion, an automatic entry into the O’Reilly Race of Champions held annually during Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Wheeling his way to a National Championship in 2022, Brenham Crouch, of Lubbock Texas, will now test his talents in a special competition during Monday’s Cummins Qualifying Night.

Clinching the POWRi National Midget League honors with one win on the season as well as a consistent top-ten finish in all but four of his seasonal thirty-one starts, Crouch will join the ranks of the elite while supporting the familiar Keith Kunz-Curb Agajanian, Toyota Racing Development, Hi-Plains Building Division, Indy Race Parts, Mobil One, Bullet by Spike, Speedway Toyota, # 97 at the mecca for midgets in Tulsa.

Invitees include drivers finishing in the Top-3 of Saturday night’s A-Feature during the previous five Chili Bowls, drivers finishing in the Top-2 of the past five Race of Champion events, Preliminary Night Winners from the most recent Chili Bowl, as well as Series Champions from the most recent calendar year in the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars, American Sprint Car Series National Tour, All-Star Circuit of Champions, USAC National Midgets, USAC National Sprint Cars, and POWRi National Midget League with champions of other Tours and Series added at the Chili Bowl’s discretion. No Driver substitutions or alternates from any sanctioning body will be allowed.

The starting lineup for Monday Cummins Qualifying Night’s 15th Annual O’Reilly Invitations Race Of Champions will be set by group qualifying after drivers draw for their qualifying position in groups of three-to-four. Drivers will get a pair of warmup laps, then three green flag las to set their best time. The top-eight fastest drivers will be inverted with the ninth fastest on back, to be lined straight-up based on times. The Race of Champions feature event will be twenty-five laps of intense competition.

Fans not able to attend the 37th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire will be able to watch every lap live on http://www.floracing.com.

For continued updates on the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire, fans can follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with @CBNationals. All official press, updates, and results on the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire can be found online at http://www.chilibowl.com.

Follow along for more information on POWRi and items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing and Facebook at POWRi.