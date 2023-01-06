Show-Me 100 three-day pass renewals available through Lucas Oil Speedway office

WHEATLAND, MO. (Jan. 5, 2023) – Reserved three-day pass renewals for the 31st annual Show-Me 100 Presented by Protecttheharvest.com, May 25-27 at Lucas Oil Speedway, are now available.

Three-day passes for the event are $115 and can be purchased through the Lucas Oil Speedway office by calling Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

The renewals are available through Jan. 31. After that, the three-day reserved seats will be available for anyone to purchase. Each pass is for one reserved stadium-style seat, complete with high backs and armrests located in the top six rows of the main grandstand.

Fans can now purchase online tickets for general admission for the Show-Me 100 and the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) race at Lucas Oil Speedway, scheduled for Aug. 17th. The SRX Thursday Night Thunder event will be the finale in the six-race series, which features some of racing’s biggest names.

Show-Me 100 general admission three-day tickets through Stubwire are $100 for adults, $91 seniors/military and $30 for youth. Those can be found at https://www.stubwire.com/event/31stannuallucasoilshowme100/lucasoilspeedway/wheatland/28138/

Tickets for the SRX event will be $35 in advance and $40 at the gate (ages 16 and over). Kids (ages 6-15) will be $20 with ages 5-and-under free. Advance tickets can now be purchased via Stubwire – https://www.stubwire.com/event/srxespnthursdaynightthunder/lucasoilspeedway/wheatland/28075/

Season Passes available: Season ticket holders also can insure they have a seat for all three nights of the Show-Me 100 and the SRX event by purchasing a season pass. Those prices are:

Adults (Age 16-61) – $650 (dirt-track only), $750 (all speedway events)

Seniors (Age 62 and up) – $550 (dirt track only), $650 (all speedway events)

Contact McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

Season openers: Lucas Oil Speedway’s schedule begins with an open Test and Tune set for March 18 followed by the Big Adventure Weekly Racing Series Weekly Opener on March 25. Classes in action include the Hermitage Lumber Late Models, Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds, O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars, and the Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods. The Hermitage Lumber Late Models will be running a special 25-lap $1,000-to-win featured event.

CONTACT:

Danny Lorton

Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager

Office: (417) 282-5984

DLorton@lucasoilspeedway.com