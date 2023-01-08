Jackson, and O’Neil Bank Opening Round Wins in 17th annual Rio Grande Waste Services Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts

Action Continues at FK Rod Ends Vado Speedway Park on Sunday, Jan. 8



VADO, N.M. (Jan. 7, 2023) — Over 150 race teams crowded the pits at FK Rod Ends Vado Speedway Park on Saturday for the opening round of the 17th annual Rio Grande Waste Services Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts.

After picking up three wins in the 2022 edition of the mega miniseries, Missouri’s Kris Jackson hit the ground running in 2023 with a dominant victory in the Shocker Hitch X-Mod division presented by Barnett Harley-Davidson.

The fifth-starting Jackson pursued early leader Jimmy Ray before taking control of the lead on the eighth circuit. Once out front the driver of the No. J2 maintained a comfortable advantage for the remaining distance before ultimately crossing the finish line 3.017 seconds ahead of Andy Bryant, Jesse Haynie (started 17th), Reece Solander (started 15th), and Scott Bintz.

Meanwhile, in the Mesilla Valley Transportation / Border Tire Modified division presented by Rancho Milagro it was Jake O’Neil who wired the field from the Shocks By Hammer Pole Position to score the $2,000 victory. The Tucson Ariz. racer started on the Shocks By Hammer Pole Position with Tanner Mullens joining him on the front row.

O’Neil jumped to the lead at the drop of the green flag and paced the field for the remainder of the 25-lap feature to score the victory. He was followed across the finish line by Mullens with Dan Ebert, Rodney Sanders, and Tom Berry Jr. fifth.

For the second-straight year Rancho Milagro Racing is the presenting sponsor for the Mesilla Valley Transportation / Border Tire Modifieds. Thanks to the added support the class races four nights for the increased $2,000 to win purse along with a pair of $1,000-to-win programs.

Action continues on Sunday, Jan. 8 with the second round of the mega miniseries. The evening’s festivities will include complete programs for the Dirt Track Bank Super Late Models presented by Black Diamond Race Cars ($10,000-to-win), the Mesilla Valley Transportation / Border Tire Modifieds presented by Rancho Milagro ($2,000-to-win), and Shocker Hitch X-Mods presented by Barnett Harley-Davidson ($1,000-to-win).

The pit gate opens at 1:00 p.m. MST with grandstand gates opening at 3:00 p.m. Hot laps are at 3:30 p.m. with racing action at 5:00 p.m.

Grandstand general admission (ages 13-and-up) is $25, while children (ages 6-12) are $10, and kids (ages 5-and-under) are free.

Reserved seating is only available online and can be purchased at www.wildwestshootout.net/buy-tickets/ for $30 per ticket.

For full event details, please visit www.WildWestShootout.net.

17th annual Rio Grande Waste Services Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts

FK Rod Ends Vado Speedway Park

Jan. 7, 2023

Dirt Track Bank Super Late Models presented by Black Diamond Race Cars

A Feature 1 (40 Laps): 1. 49-Jonathan Davenport[4]; 2. B5-Brandon Sheppard[7]; 3. 7-Ricky Weiss[5]; 4. 97-Cade Dillard[10]; 5. 6-Kyle Larson[3]; 6. 2S-Stormy Scott[13]; 7. 1T-Tyler Erb[11]; 8. 157-Mike Marlar[9]; 9. 58-Garrett Alberson[1]; 10. 32S-Chris Simpson[15]; 11. 21-Billy Moyer Sr[12]; 12. 1ST-Johnny Scott[6]; 13. 32-Bobby Pierce[2]; 14. 49T-Jake Timm[14]; 15. 75-Terry Phillips[8]; 16. 15-Justin Duty[16]; 17. 91-Rusty Schlenk[22]; 18. 15S-Clayton Stuckey[24]; 19. 42S-Don Shaw[19]; 20. 86-Kyle Beard[20]; 21. 14M-Morgan Bagley[17]; 22. 04-Tad Pospisil[23]; 23. 14S-Collen Winebarger[25]; 24. 28-Dustin Sorensen[18]; 25. 20-Rodney Sanders[21]

Mesilla Valley Transportation / Border Tire Modifieds presented by Rancho Milagro

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 0-Jake O’Neil[1]; 2. 02-Tanner Mullens[2]; 3. 60-Dan Ebert[4]; 4. 20-Rodney Sanders[6]; 5. 11X-Tom Berry Jr[7]; 6. 4R-Dereck Ramirez[9]; 7. J17-Jake Gallardo[14]; 8. 87F-Darron Fuqua[10]; 9. 6ST-Joseph Thomas[13]; 10. 88-Chad Wheeler[8]; 11. 58X-Gary Christian[12]; 12. 4W-Tyler Wolff[17]; 13. 88X-Nathan Smith[3]; 14. 4RX-Jared Russell[19]; 15. 8N-Nick Rivera[20]; 16. 65-Tyler Davis[15]; 17. 65X-Carlos Ahumada Jr[22]; 18. 19SB-Lance Mari[18]; 19. 71H-Philip Houston[21]; 20. 73B-Shad Badder[23]; 21. 24X-Xavier Ortega[24]; 22. 16B-Randy Brown[16]; 23. 2SS-Mark Smith[11]; 24. 91-Joe Duvall[5]

Shocker Hitch X-Mods presented by Barnett Harley-Davidson

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. J2-Kris Jackson[5]; 2. 28-Andy Bryant[7]; 3. X15-Jesse Haynie[17]; 4. 5-Reece Solander[15]; 5. 1S-Scott Bintz[3]; 6. 05-Aasa Flores[13]; 7. 44-Christy Barnett[8]; 8. 06-Chris Theodore[16]; 9. 12-Justin Allen[11]; 10. 24-Jonathon Ortega[14]; 11. M17-Rob Moseley[6]; 12. 79-Allen Owen Jr[24]; 13. 71-Nate Reinke[20]; 14. 07-Donavon Flores[18]; 15. 17-Peyton Gallardo[22]; 16. 7C-John Carney[1]; 17. 25-Kenny McDonald Jr[4]; 18. 22-Dalton Ragsdale[10]; 19. 7S-Hunter Sandy[19]; 20. 21-Jake Smith[23]; 21. 93-Greg Gorham[21]; 22. 82-Sherman Barnett[12]; 23. 32-Eric Haugland[9]; 24. 0-Jimmy Ray[2]