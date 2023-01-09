HomeSprint Car & Midget NewsGreg Stanek's photos from practice at the Chili Bowl - 1/8/23 Greg Stanek’s photos from practice at the Chili Bowl – 1/8/23 Sprint Car & Midget News Published on January 9, 2023 By jdearing FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Photos by Mike Ruefer 30 photos Tagschili bowlmidgets Search Recent articles IMCA Modified & Sport Mod News Cocopah Speedway Results – 1/5/23 34 entries IMCA STOCK CAR A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 82-Shelby Williams; 2. 21-Jim Horejsi;... January 6, 2023 Sprint Car & Midget News Monday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts Invitational Race Of Champions Roster Announced Bryan Hulbert – TULSA, Okla. (January 6, 2023) The list of drivers invited to... January 6, 2023 IMCA Modified & Sport Mod News Cocopah Speedway Results – 1/7/23 56 entries IMCA NORTHERN SPORTMOD A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 21R-Cam Reimers; 2. 86-Phillip Shelby;... January 8, 2023 IMCA Modified & Sport Mod News Cocopah Speedway Results – 1/4/23 38 entries IMCA STOCK CAR A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 21-Jim Horejsi; 2. 08-Chase Berkeley;... January 5, 2023 More like this Sprint Car & Midget News Monday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts Invitational Race Of Champions Roster Announced Bryan Hulbert – TULSA, Okla. (January 6, 2023) The list of drivers invited to... January 6, 2023 POWRi Series News POWRi Champ Brenham Crouch Readies for Race of Champions Belleville, IL. (1/5/23) Adding to the accolades as POWRi National Midget League champion, an... January 6, 2023 Florida Germfree Southern Sprint Car Shootout Positioned For Exciting Inaugural Event By Nick Graziano - BARBERVILLE, FL (Jan. 3, 2023) – With Florida-based Germfree joining... January 4, 2023