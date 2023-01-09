HomeSprint Car & Midget NewsGreg Stanek's photos from practice at the Chili Bowl - 1/8/23

Greg Stanek’s photos from practice at the Chili Bowl – 1/8/23

Sprint Car & Midget News

Published on

By jdearing

Photos by Mike Ruefer

30 photos

Recent articles

IMCA Modified & Sport Mod News

Cocopah Speedway Results – 1/5/23

34 entries IMCA STOCK CAR A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 82-Shelby Williams; 2. 21-Jim Horejsi;...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Monday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts Invitational Race Of Champions Roster Announced

Bryan Hulbert – TULSA, Okla. (January 6, 2023) The list of drivers invited to...
IMCA Modified & Sport Mod News

Cocopah Speedway Results – 1/7/23

56 entries IMCA NORTHERN SPORTMOD A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 21R-Cam Reimers; 2. 86-Phillip Shelby;...
IMCA Modified & Sport Mod News

Cocopah Speedway Results – 1/4/23

38 entries IMCA STOCK CAR A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 21-Jim Horejsi; 2. 08-Chase Berkeley;...

More like this

Sprint Car & Midget News

Monday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts Invitational Race Of Champions Roster Announced

Bryan Hulbert – TULSA, Okla. (January 6, 2023) The list of drivers invited to...
POWRi Series News

POWRi Champ Brenham Crouch Readies for Race of Champions

Belleville, IL. (1/5/23) Adding to the accolades as POWRi National Midget League champion, an...
Florida

Germfree Southern Sprint Car Shootout Positioned For Exciting Inaugural Event

By Nick Graziano - BARBERVILLE, FL (Jan. 3, 2023) – With Florida-based Germfree joining...

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©