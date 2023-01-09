Kris Jackson & Dereck Ramirez take Wild West Shootout wins at Vado Speedway Park!

Jackson Repeat in Sunday Night Wild West Shootout Action

Dereck Ramirez Gets First Win of 2023 Miniseries; Action Continues Wednesday



CLICK HERE FOR MORE PHOTOS FROM THE WILD WEST SHOOTOUT!

VADO, N.M. (Jan. 8, 2023) — Despite having to transfer into the main event via B-Main action, Kris Jackson persevered to top the Shocker Hitch X-Mod action presented by Barnett Harley-Davidson for the second-straight night.

The 17th-starting Jackson charged past early leaders Jesse Haynie and Jimmy Ray to take the lead on lap 15. Once out front the Lebanon, Mo. inched away from the field to claim his second-straight victory, which was worth $1,000.

Andy Bryant, Jesse Haynie, Reece Solander, and Nate Reinke completed the Top-5 finishers.

The night was rounding out by Dereck Ramirez making a late-race charge to bank the victory in the Mesilla Valley Transportation / Border Tire Modifieds presented by Rancho Milagro.

From the Shocks By Hammer Pole Position, Tom Berry Jr. led the first 20 laps before getting over the cushion exiting turn four, allowing Dereck Ramirez to go to the lead. The Woodward, Okla. racer maintained the lead by a narrow margin over the closing laps to score the $2,000 win.

Berry Jr. crossed the finish line in second with Rodney Sanders, Dan Ebert, and Tyler Davis in fifth.

Mesilla Valley Transportation / Border Tire Modifieds presented by Rancho Milagro

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 4R-Dereck Ramirez[3]; 2. 11X-Tom Berry Jr[1]; 3. 20-Rodney Sanders[4]; 4. 60-Dan Ebert[19]; 5. 65-Tyler Davis[5]; 6. 4W-Tyler Wolff[13]; 7. 02-Tanner Mullens[17]; 8. 32-DJ Shannon[10]; 9. 58X-Gary Christian[2]; 10. 6ST-Joseph Thomas[18]; 11. 89-Steven Whiteaker Jr[22]; 12. 71-Dustin Strand[24]; 13. 4RX-Jared Russell[15]; 14. 87F-Darron Fuqua[20]; 15. 65X-Carlos Ahumada Jr[6]; 16. 88-Chad Wheeler[23]; 17. 8N-Nick Rivera[21]; 18. 10B-Brandon Givens[9]; 19. 99-Terry Tipton[12]; 20. 24-Rick Ortega[11]; 21. 71H-Philip Houston[16]; 22. 18JR-Ricardo Olague Jr[14]; 23. 0-Jake O’Neil[8]; 24. 73B-Shad Badder[7]

Shocker Hitch X-Mods presented by Barnett Harley-Davidson

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. J2-Kris Jackson[17]; 2. 28-Andy Bryant[15]; 3. X15-Jesse Haynie[9]; 4. 5-Reece Solander[3]; 5. 71-Nate Reinke[6]; 6. 06-Chris Theodore[14]; 7. 17-Peyton Gallardo[12]; 8. 79-Allen Owen Jr[23]; 9. M17-Rob Moseley[7]; 10. 19-Lucas Rodin[18]; 11. 7S-Hunter Sandy[22]; 12. 65X-Dustin Smith[5]; 13. 5M-Eric McNutt[4]; 14. 5W-Derek Watson[11]; 15. 44JT-Jaime Torres[24]; 16. 24L-Dakota Lowe[13]; 17. 82-Sherman Barnett[8]; 18. 0-Jimmy Ray[2]; 19. 12-Justin Allen[10]; 20. 34G-Billy Gordon[19]; 21. 17S-Mike Striegel[16]; 22. 44-Christy Barnett[20]; 23. 07-Donavon Flores[1]; 24. 666-Fito Gallardo[21]