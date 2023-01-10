Hunt the Front Super Dirt Series Inaugural Season Expands to 19 Races at 13 Tracks With Addition of I-75, North Georgia, and Needmore

MILTON, Fla. (Jan. 10, 2023) — The inaugural season of the Hunt the Front Super Dirt Series presented by Sweet Victory Apparel is getting even bigger with the addition of three tracks to the series schedule.

I-75 Raceway in Sweetwater, Tenn., North Georgia Speedway in Chatsworth, Ga., and Needmore Speedway in Norman Park, Ga., have all picked up dates on the first-year tour, pushing the schedule to 19 races at 13 tracks across five states.

The 3/8-mile I-75 Raceway will join the tour’s Fourth of July weekend plans, with track owner Shannon Littleton picking up the Friday, June 30 race that was originally planned for Boyd’s Speedway in Ringgold, Ga. After graciously making room for I-75 to join the schedule, Boyd’s remains the host of the tour’s Saturday, July 1 date, and Duck River Speedway in Wheel, Tenn., will close out the holiday weekend action on Sunday, July 2.

With promoter David Ridley taking over the helm at North Georgia Speedway, the track is set for a big 2023 season. A visit by the HTF Series to the historic third-mile track on Saturday, Aug. 5 will serve as one of track’s highlights of the season with $15,000 going to the winner of the event.

Needmore Speedway is another Peach State oval set for a big year with former track promoter Chance Smith taking ownership of the track and planning a reconfiguration ahead of the 2023 season. The track’s 2023 slate will include a visit by the HTF Series on Friday, Aug. 25, setting up a weekend doubleheader with Senoia Raceway’s previously scheduled event on Saturday, Aug. 26.

Along with the schedule additions, the tour’s doubleheader at Magnolia Speedway in Columbus, Miss., was shifted from April 27-28 to May 12-13 to avoid scheduling conflicts. Other dates on the tour’s initial schedule released during December’s Performance Racing Industry Trade Show remain the same.

The chase for the tour’s inaugural championship and the $20,000 champion’s check kicks off April 7-8 with a doubleheader weekend at All-Tech Raceway in Ellisville, Fla. Details for the series continue to come together and will be announced soon. A temporary website for the series is live now at www.htfseries.com while the full website is in the works.

Hunt the Front Super Dirt Series 2023 Schedule

Apr 7 – All-Tech Raceway, Ellisville, FL – $5,000

Apr 8 – All-Tech Raceway, Ellisville, FL – TBA

May 12 – Magnolia Motor Speedway, Columbus, MS – $5,000

May 13 – Magnolia Motor Speedway, Columbus, MS – $10,000

May 20 – Senoia Raceway, Senoia, GA – $5,000

June 3 – Cochran Motor Speedway, Cochran, GA – $10,000

June 24 – Whynot Motorsports Park, Meridian, MS – $5,000

June 30 – I-75 Raceway, Sweetwater, TN – $5,000

July 1 – Boyd’s Speedway, Ringgold, GA – $7,500

July 2 – Duck River Speedway, Wheel, TN – $7,500

Aug 5 – North Georgia Speedway, Chatsworth, GA – $15,000

Aug 19 – East Alabama Motor Speedway, Phenix City, AL – TBA

Aug 25 – Needmore Speedway, Norman Park, GA – $5,000

Aug 26 – Senoia Raceway, Senoia, GA – $5,000

Sep 1 – Boyd’s Speedway, Ringgold, GA – $5,000

Sep 2 – Boyd’s Speedway, Ringgold, GA – $10,000

Sep 30 – Talladega Short Track, Eastaboga, AL – TBA

Oct 6 – Deep South Speedway, Loxley, AL – $5,000

Oct 7 – Deep South Speedway, Loxley, AL – $23,000