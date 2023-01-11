FOUR SCORE: World Finals to Showcase Every Series on Track All Four Days

World of Outlaws Sprint Cars, World of Outlaws Late Models and Super DIRTcar Series will qualify on Wednesday and have full race programs Thursday through Saturday

CONCORD, NC (Jan. 11, 2023) – The World of Outlaws World Finals format has been enhanced this year for fans to see all three series on all four days of the event when all dirt roads lead to The Dirt Track at Charlotte on Nov. 1-4.

Continuing to feature the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models and Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds, the 2023 edition of World Finals will see Qualifying (for Thursday and Friday’s programs) for the three series completed on Wednesday and then full race programs for each series Thursday through Saturday – like last year, points earned throughout the week will set the lineups for Saturday’s Heat Races.

It all culminates to the electrifying championship finale on Saturday where the 2023 champion will be crowned from each series at the end of the night.

“Expanding the World of Outlaws World Finals into a four-day show last year proved to be a success, giving fans an extra day of exciting racing and another chance to meet the drivers, but we realized to enhance that experience we wanted to give fans a chance to see all three series every night,” said Jeff Hachmann, World Racing Group executive director of events. “Now, the championship storylines will build all four nights for each series.”

Wednesday will be all about speed. The Low-E Insulation Qualifying rounds for the Sprint Cars, Late Models and Big Block Modifieds will showcase the fastest laps of the week as drivers will be keen to find every ounce of speed their car has, pushing every component to its limit. Where they line up could not only determine their chance to win, but also their chance for a title.

The first round of qualifying for each series will set the lineup for Thursday’s Heat Races, then they’ll do another round of qualifying to set the lineup for Friday’s Heat Races. After Qualifying is compete, a Pit Party will be held.

Fans will then be treated to full race programs — minus qualifying — the rest of the week for all three series. Opening ceremonies are scheduled for 5pm (ET) on Thursday and Friday and 3pm (ET) on Saturday.

Saturday’s event will also feature the flag ceremony and fan-favorite 3X4 Wide Salute to the Fans with cars in all three series on the track at the same time.

On Thursday and Friday, the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars are scheduled to run a 25 lap Feature, the World of Outlaws Late Models 25 laps and the Super DIRTcar Series 30 laps. For the finale on Saturday, the Sprint Cars are scheduled to run a 30 lap Feature, the Late Models 50 laps and the Big Blocks 40 laps.

Giving fans the unique experience of seeing three champions crowned at the same time, the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series champion, World of Outlaws Late Model Series champion and Super DIRTcar Series champion will be honored together on stage at the conclusion of Saturday’s program with a blaze of fireworks and bath of confetti.

“The World of Outlaws World Finals has grown to be one of the biggest events in Charlotte, and by expanding it to four days with more on track action and more fan activities, we continue to establish the event as one of the most marquee attractions in motorsports,” said Eric Singhaus, Charlotte Motor Speedway event manager. “I’m excited for fans to experience the new format this year and get to see all three Series every night.”

For tickets to the epic four-day World of Outlaws World Finals championship finale, CLICK HERE.

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch all the action live on DIRTVision.