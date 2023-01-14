2024 Rio Grande Waste Services Wild West Shootout Dates Set for Jan. 6-14



2023 Edition of Miniseries Concludes this Saturday and Sunday with Mega Finale



VADO, N.M. (Jan. 14, 2023) — While two rounds of racing still remain for the 17th annual Rio Grande Waste Services Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts, event officials are already planning ahead for the 2024 edition.

The mega miniseries will be held on Jan. 6-14, 2024 at FK Rod Ends Vado Speedway Park. Complete racing programs for the Dirt Track Bank Super Late Models presented by Black Diamond Racecars, Mesilla Valley Transportation / Border Tire Modifieds presented by Ranch Milagro, and the Shocker Hitch X-Mods presented by Barnett Harley-Davidson will be contested on Jan. 6, 7, 10, 12, 13, and 14.

Open practice sessions are set for Jan. 5 and 9.

Full event details will be release in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, action continues today and Sunday for the 2023 Rio Grande Waste Services Wild West Shootout. Complete shows are on tap for all three divisions each day, leading up to the Rio Grande Waste Services 50 presented by Shaw Trucking on Sunday evening, which posts a $25,000 top prize for the Dirt Track Bank Super Late Models presented by Black Diamond Racecars.

Hot laps start each day at 3:30 p.m. with racing action at 5:00 p.m. MST.

Full event details and reserved seats are available at www.WildWestShootout.net .

