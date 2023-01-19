HomeRace Track NewsIllinoisKevin Gundaker among Auto Racing Promoter of the Year nominees

Kevin Gundaker among Auto Racing Promoter of the Year nominees

Illinois

Published on

By jdearing
Kevin Gundaker - Josh James photo

Courtesy DirtOnDirt.com – Hall of Fame driver Kevin Gundaker, the owner-promoter of Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, Illinois, is among five nominees of weekly Dirt Late Model tracks nominated for Regional Auto Racing Promoter of the Year awards, Racing Promotion Monthly announced today.

Gundaker is among regional candidates along with Kolten Gouse of BAPS Motor Speedway in York Haven, PA; Brad Stevens and Jessi Mynatt of 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa; Scott Russell and Kim Russell of Placerville (California) Speedway; and the recently retired Rex Lejeune of Attica (Ohio) Raceway Park.

Dozens of nominees among six regions are on the ballot for the awards with one of the regional winners honored as the 47th Annual Auto Racing Promoter of the Year next month at RPM’s workshop in Daytona Beach, Florida. Voting opened today and runs through midnight February 1st. No Dirt Late Model events were among the Outstanding Event nominees.

You can vote here! All regions must be voted for and ballots may be rejected.

