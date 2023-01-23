Brock Zearfoss Ready for Third Full-Time Campaign with World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series

The Jonestown Jet Excited to Continue Living Dream with The Greatest Show on Dirt

January 23, 2023 – Remaining a constant with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, Brock Zearfoss is set to bring the Moose’s LZ Bar & Grill #3Z back on tour for a third consecutive season in 2023.

The Jonestown, PA native is more confident than ever entering year three with new sponsors – Milton Hershey School and A.Lane Living – joining his program, a schedule allowing him to race close to home more often, and lofty, but realistic goals in mind for his family-owned operation.

“I can’t wait to get going,” Zearfoss said on the World of Outlaws campaign while taking time from his Australian adventure. “We obviously progressed in year two compared to year one, and I think we can only get better in year three. Our performance is continually improving the more we return to unfamiliar tracks, which is a crucial element of succeeding on the road. We’re adding some sponsors, help, and components that will make our team more competitive and I feel we can have a great season for our partners that support us.”

After going winless throughout his rookie campaign in 2021, Zearfoss came back with a chip on his shoulder in 2022 and certainly showcased improvement all throughout the country. Along with 20 top-10 finishes and a 10th-place championship finish, he recorded top-five runs at South Dakota’s Huset’s Speedway and New York’s Weedsport Speedway to go with his first win as a full-timer at Wisconsin’s Cedar Lake Speedway.

In 2023, Brock is determined to grow those numbers and turn in a career year with The Greatest Show on Dirt.

“Obviously, we’re going to shoot for the moon but we have realistic goals, too,” Zearfoss noted his expectations. “We basically want to double our totals from last year, so hopefully we’re around three-to-five wins, 20-30 top fives, 30-40 top 10s. We want to be somewhere in those ranges for a successful season.”

The Keystone State racer is excited about the new changes coming to the 2023 schedule, which keeps him in his home state of Pennsylvania for 14 of the 87 scheduled World of Outlaws races. He’ll get seven shows at Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg, PA (home of his first Series win), four nights at Port Royal Speedway in Port Royal, PA (where he is a former track champion), another two races at Lincoln Speedway in Abbottstown, PA, and a new date at BAPS Motor Speedway in York Haven, PA.

In the meantime, Zearfoss is soaking up the sun down under as he remains sharp with another off-season campaign in Australia. Driving for the Goldstar Transport team, he’s already earned multiple podium finishes at Perth Motorplex and now prepares for the biggest week of the year in Australia Sprint Car Racing. His trip will conclude this weekend on Friday-Sunday, January 27-29 with the 50th Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic at Premier Speedway in Warrnambool, Victoria – an event available to stream for DIRTVision’s American audience.

Zearfoss’ third year on the World of Outlaws trail officially begins with the season-opening Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park on February 9-11. Through 14 appearances at The World’s Fastest Half-Mile, he owns a career-best finish of 11th which he established during last year’s pursuit of the Big Gator Championship.

Todd Berkheimer will return as crew chief on the #3Z, along with crew members Matt Frisbie and Kasey Walters.

Zearfoss will again be supported by Moose’s LZ Bar & Grill, Heavy Equipment, Loaders & Parts Inc., C&D Rigging Inc., Klick Lewis Cars, J.P. Adamsky Trucking, Milton Hershey School, A. Lane Living, Berkebile Oil Company, XXX Race Company, K1 RaceGear, BK Titanium, AL Driveline, Bruce’s Speed Shop, Walker Performance Filtration, Bell Helmets, System 1 Pro Ignition, Allstar Performance, Wilwood, FK Rod Ends, Brown and Miller Racing Solutions, and CSI Shocks.

To watch Brock and the rest of the Outlaws all year, get tickets HERE or watch every race live on DIRTVision.