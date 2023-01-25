World of Outlaws Late Models Expand Winner Circle Program

CONCORD, NC – January, 25, 2023– The World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series is raising the stakes even higher for the 2023 season.

After tremendous support from Dirt Late Model teams during the season’s opening weekend at Volusia Speedway Park, the Winner Circle program announced in December will expand from the top 12 teams to the top 15.

The Winner Circle program will now pay $2,500 a month to each of the top-15 full-time drivers (from February to November) – meaning if a contracted driver runs the entire season and maintains a top-15 points position, they will earn an extra $25,000 by the end of the season.

“The support we’ve had to start the season is incredible,” said World Racing Group CEO Brian Carter. “That’s why we’re expanding this program to make sure as many teams can make it up and down the road as possible during the grind of the season.”

