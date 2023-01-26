2023 Rio Grande Waste Services Wild West Shootout By The Numbers

2024 Rio Grande Waste Services Wild West Shootout Dates Set for Jan. 6-14



VADO, N.M. (Jan. 25, 2023) — The 17th annual Rio Grande Waste Services Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts drew to a close less than two weeks ago at FK Rod Ends Vado Speedway Park.

The mega miniseries featured phenomenal racing action in all three divisions and was once again a great success, including some of the following statistics:

– 191 drivers entered at least one event

– 58 Super Late Model drivers entered at least one event

– 68 Modified drivers entered at least one event

– 65 X-Mod drivers entered at least one event

– 20 different states were represented by the driver roster

– 9 different drivers visited Hoker Trucking Victory Lane over the course of the event

– 2 countries and 2 Canadian provinces were represented

With the 2023 edition now in the rearview mirror, plans are already locked down for the 18th annual Rio Grande Waste Services Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts.

The mega miniseries will be held on Jan. 6-14, 2024 at FK Rod Ends Vado Speedway Park. Complete racing programs for the Dirt Track Bank Super Late Models presented by Black Diamond Racecars, Mesilla Valley Transportation / Border Tire Modifieds presented by Ranch Milagro, and the Shocker Hitch X-Mods presented by Barnett Harley-Davidson will be contested on Jan. 6, 7, 10, 12, 13, and 14.

Open practice sessions are set for Jan. 5 and 9.

Additional details will be released in the coming weeks at www.WildWestShootout.net .

