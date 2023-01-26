6th Annual USCS Winter Heat Series kicks off this Friday and Saturday

Atlanta, GA – January 25, 2023 – The 6th Annual USCS Winter Heat Series for the United Sprint Car Series winged sprint cars kicks off this Friday and Saturday nights January 27th and 28th at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Florida.

The event features some of the top winged sprint car drivers in North America battling for their share of a $60,000+ purse in the inaugural Germfree Southern Sprint Car Shootout with $3000 going to Friday night’s winner and $5000 up for grabs to the driver who reaches the Volusia Speedway Park as the victor on Saturday night.

Friday night’s race card also features a $ 1000-to-win race for the VSP Street Stocks. The VSP Thunder Stock division will compete on Saturday night for $1000 to win.

For complete details please vsit www.volusiaspeedwaypark.com

For USCS info please vsit www.uscsracing.com For call the USCS office at 770-865-6097.

On the following weekend, the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour winged warriors visit Hendry County Motorsports Park in Clewsiton on Friday and Saturday, February 3rd and 4th for Rounds #3 and #4 for of the annual mini-series. Friday’s event pays $2000 to win with the Saturday finale awarding $3000 to the winner.

Southern Raceway in Milton, Florida will host Rounds #5 and #6 on Friday and Saturday, February, 10th and 11th. After a weekend off, the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour teams return to Southern Raceway in Milton, Florida to contest Rounds #7 and #8 of the 14-race USCS Winter Heat mini-series on Friday and Saturday, February 24th and 25th.

On Friday and Saturday, March 3rd and 4th Hattiesburg Speedway in Hattiesburg, Mississippi will host the USCS Winter Heat Series for the sixth consecutive year.for Rounds #9 and #10.

Continuing its Magnolia state stops the following weekend, the USCS drivers and teams will contest Rounds #11 and #12 at Magnolia Motor Speedway in Columbus, Mississippi on Friday and Saturday, March 10th and 11th.

The final weekend and Rounds #13 and #14 of the 6th Annual USCS Winter Heat Series will be contested where it was during the 2022 season on the 3/8 mile red clay oval at North Alabama Speedway in Tuscumbia, Alabama.

A $7000 point fund based on getting all 14 events completed will be awarded to the top ten drivers who compete in all of the events on the 2023 USCS Winter Heat Series schedule.

For the complete Winter Heat 2023 and USCS all race National schedule please visit www.uscsracing.com

For other questions please call 770-865-6097.