Bubba Raceway Park Next Stop of Busy Lucas Dirt Speedweeks

BATAVIA, Ohio (January 28, 2023) – The second stop for Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series competitors on a busy Georgia/Florida Speedweeks schedule is Bubba Raceway Park.

Team’s will invade the 3/8-mile oval in Ocala, Fla. for two days of complete shows – Sunday and Monday, January 29 and January 30.

Each night will include Dirt Draft Hot Laps, Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 50-lap, $10,000-to-win main event.

The pit gates will open at 2:00PM ET each day, followed by general admission gates at 3:00PM ET. The on-track excitement is slated for 5:30PM ET each day with Hot Laps.

Bubba Raceway Park began operations in 1952. 2023 marks the 70th year of operation, making it the oldest continuously operating racetrack in the state of Florida. The track operated as clay for 45 years, asphalt for 10 years, and in 2008 converted back to its roots as a clay track again.

For more information, please visit www.bubbaracewaypark.com.

Track Information:

Bubba Raceway Park

Phone Number: (352) 622-9400

Location: 9050 N.W. Gainesville Road, Ocala, FL 34482

Directions: Directions to Track: I-75 to exit 358, (From south, turn right; from north, turn left) travel east on FL-326 for 0.7 miles, turn left on CR-25A (NW Gainesville Rd), track is 0.9 miles on left.

Website: www.bubbaracewaypark.com

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tire Rule:

Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains:

– Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier (90) NLMT1

– Right Rear – Hoosier (92) NLMT2, (92) LM20

For the A-Main, competitors may use 3 new tires:

– Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier (90) NLMT1, (90) NLMT2, (90) LM20, (90) NLMT3, (90) LM30s

– Right Rear – Hoosier (92) NLMT2, (92) LM20, (92) NLMT3, (92) LM30s

*Can cut and/or sipe any tire.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Bubba Raceway Park Purses:

Sunday 1/29 & Monday 1/30 – 1. $10,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,700, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,300, 7. $2,200, 8. $2,100, 9. $2,050, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,200, 14. $1,000, 15. $950, 16. $925, 17. $900, 18. $875, 19. $850, 20. $825, 21. $800, 22. $800, 23. $800, 24. $800 = $48,575