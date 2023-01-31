Lucas Oil Speedway, Dallas County Speedway USRA B-Mod points champs to earn $1,000, with bonus offered for B-Mod, Stock Car sweeps

WHEATLAND, MO. (Jan. 31, 2023) – Drivers competing in the USRA B-Mod divisions at Lucas Oil Speedway and Dallas County Speedway can take home some extra points money during the 2023 season.

Both tracks, in conjunction with the United States Racing Association, will pay their B-Mod track champions $1,000. Places two-through-10 in points – as long as drivers compete in a minimum of 80 percent of scheduled points events at each track – also will earn extra money.

Those who fall under 80 percent will receive normal USRA B-Mod points payout.

“We’re pleased to make it even more attractive to race on a regular basis in our Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mod division, in a partnership with Dallas County Speedway and the USRA,” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Danny Lorton said.

Lorton noted that the second-place driver in points will earn what was previous the championship total with additional money also dispersed throughout the remainder of the top 10. Those figures are: 2nd – $600. 3rd – $425. 4th – $300. 5th – $250. 6th – $200. 7th – $175. 8th – $150. 9th and 10th – $125.

“I think it’s gonna be a good deal for the drivers,” Dallas County Speedway promoter Scotty Allen said. “It’s $2,000 if you can win both the Lucas and Dallas County points and it’s only 20 miles apart. Plus, not only does the track champ get more, the whole top 10 gets more.”

The USRA national points fund will pay $6,000 to the USRA B-Mod National Champion.

Both Lucas Oil Speedway and Dallas County also will continue paying a $250 bonus to any B-Mod or Stock Cars driver who can win both features on the same weekend at the tracks, Friday at Dallas County and Saturday at Lucas.

“The feature bonus for Stock Cars has proven to be popular, with both of us putting up an extra $125 for any driver sweeping the weekend features, and we’re happy to be doing that in the B-Mod class as well,” Lorton said.

Lucas Oil Speedway’s schedule begins with an open Test and Tune set for March 18 followed by the Big Adventure Weekly Racing Series Weekly Opener on March 25. The first weekly points program at Dallas County Speedway is set for April 21.

For ticket or camping information for any Lucas Oil Speedway event this season, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

CONTACT:

Danny Lorton

Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager

Office: (417) 282-5984

DLorton@lucasoilspeedway.com