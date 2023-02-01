Striving for Five: Bacon Pursues USAC Sprint Title #5 with Hoffman in 2023

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media

Speedway, Indiana (February 1, 2023)………Brady Bacon and the Hoffman Auto Racing / Dynamics Inc. team are once again set to chase the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship in 2023.

Bacon will be chasing after a record-tying fifth career series championship, a mark that only Levi Jones has previously accomplished in the 67-year history of USAC National Sprint Car racing.

Additionally, Hoffman Auto Racing will be searching to extend its record to a 14th USAC National Sprint Car entrant title in 2023. The duo came up one spot short in the points race in 2022 with six feature triumphs but were able to cap off the season by winning the prestigious Oval Nationals in California’s Perris Auto Speedway.

Bacon and Hoffman have combined for a total of 38 USAC victories and four championships (2014-16-20-21) in the eight seasons that they have competed together. Together, the pairing has rewritten the USAC Sprint Car history books as the Bacon/Hoffman combo stands second all-time in terms of total victories by a driver/entrant. Their 38 is now second all-time behind Pancho Carter and Steve Stapp’s 40 wins throughout the decade of the 1970s.

Meanwhile, Hoffman Auto Racing seeks to continue improving upon their all-time leading 13 series titles and 128 USAC National Sprint Car points-paying and three special victories while Bacon also looks to move further up the chart on the all-time series wins list.

Bacon resides fourth on the USAC National Sprint Car win list entering the season, tied with Jack Hewitt for fourth at 46, one behind Tracy Hines (47) for 3rd, six behind Tom Bigelow (52nd) for second and 16 behind Dave Darland (62), who is number one all-time.

“I am really excited about the 2023 season, especially with the great momentum we were able to end the season with last year,” Bacon exclaimed. “We had some unavoidable misfortunes last year that kept us out of the points hunt, but we always had cars capable of winning races and made even more gains at the end of the year.”

D.J. Lebow has been working overtime in the shop preparing the 69 machines to the meticulous standards expected of Hoffman equipment. Matt Hummel, the 2021 USAC National Chief Mechanic of the Year, will also be returning in 2023 as crew chief, enabling the core of the team to remain unchanged.

“My guys and I have been working together for over five years now,” Bacon explained. “Their experience and dedication are unmatched, and the chemistry we have developed over the years has played a major role in our success.”

Bacon and the Hoffman No. 69 will make their 2023 season debut at Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, Fla. on February 16-17-18 during the season’s first points year for the USAC National Sprint Car series. The 3/8-mile D-shaped dirt track is where Bacon has previously claimed four victories, which is tied with Bryan Clauson and Justin Grant for the most all-time series victories at the track.

Furthermore, Bacon will pilot the Glenn Farms / Wedgewood Motorsports No. 98 for the two USAC non-points special events at Barberville, Florida’s Volusia Speedway Park on February 13-14.

The team has also announced new advertising and partnership opportunities that are available for the 2023 season.

“We are so grateful for the awesome team of supporters we have and are extremely excited to grow our program by creating new opportunities and relationships in 2023,” said Bacon. “We are focused on winning championships and are looking forward to putting together the pieces necessary to help us do that.”

Hoffman Auto Racing was formed in 1929 by August “Gus” Hoffman. His son Richard Hoffman, of Milford, Ohio, joined the family racing venture in 1956. Together, along with current President / CEO Rob Hoffman, they have produced one of the most iconic teams in open wheel racing. The 2023 season marks Hoffman Auto Racing’s 94th season of competition.