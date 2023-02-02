31st annual Show-Me 100 three-day reserved seat passes now available to general public

WHEATLAND, MO. (Feb. 1, 2023) – Coveted reserved seats for Lucas Oil Speedway’s signature event, the 31st annual Show-Me 100 are now on sale to the general public. The three-day, reserved seats had previously been available only for renewals.

The Show-Me 100, featuring the stars of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and Lucas Oil MLRA, is set for May 25-27. The three-day passes are $115 and can be purchased through the Lucas Oil Speedway office by calling Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

Each pass is for one reserved stadium-style seat, complete with high backs and armrests located in the top six rows of the main grandstand.

Show-Me 100 general admission three-day tickets through Stubwire are $100 for adults, $91 seniors/military and $30 for youth. Those can be found at https://www.stubwire.com/event/31stannuallucasoilshowme100/lucasoilspeedway/wheatland/28138/

The Show-Me 100 kicks off on Thursday, May 25 with the 10th annual Cowboy Classic, honoring the long-time MLRA Owner/Promoter Allen “Cowboy” Chancellor, headlining the program. On May 26 it’s the Tribute to Don and Billie Gibson, in honor of longtime West Plains Motor Speedway owners Don and Billie Gibson who started the Show-Me 100 in 1991.

Results from the first two nights will help set the lineup for May 27 program and the 100-lap, $50,000-to-win main event. The Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds also will be in action each night.

Daily general admission ticket prices:

Thursday, May 25th

Adults (16 and up) – $30

Seniors (62 and up)/Military – $27

Youth (age 6 to 15) – $10

Kids (age 5 and under) – FREE

Family Pass – $70

3-Day Reserved Seat Ticket – $115

Pit Pass $40

Friday, May 26th

Adults (16 and up) – $30

Seniors (62 and up)/Military – $27

Youth (age 6 to 15) – $10

Kids (age 5 and under) – FREE

Family Pass – $70

2-Day Reserved Seat Ticket – $85

Pit Pass $40

Saturday, May 27th

Adults (16 and up) – $40

Seniors (62 and up)/Military – $37

Youth (age 6 to 15) – $10

Kids (age 5 and under) – FREE

Family Pass – $90

Pit Pass $45

SRX tickets also on sale: General admission tickets for the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) race at Lucas Oil Speedway, scheduled for Aug. 17th, remain on sale. The SRX Thursday Night Thunder event will be the finale in the six-race series, which features some of racing’s biggest names.

Those already confirmed for the race at Lucas Oil Speedway include former NASCAR Cup Series champions Bobby Labonte and Brad Keselowski, retired NASCAR stars Clint Bowyer and Ryan Newman, four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves and NASCAR Truck Series regular Hailie Deegan.

Tickets for the SRX event will be $35 in advance and $40 at the gate (ages 16 and over). Kids (ages 6-15) will be $20 with ages 5-and-under free. Advance tickets can now be purchased via Stubwire – https://www.stubwire.com/event/srxespnthursdaynightthunder/lucasoilspeedway/wheatland/28075/

Season Passes available: Season ticket holders also can insure they have a seat for all three nights of the Show-Me 100 and the SRX event by purchasing a season pass. Those prices are:

Adults (Age 16-61) – $650 (dirt-track only), $750 (all speedway events)

Seniors (Age 62 and up) – $550 (dirt track only), $650 (all speedway events)

Season openers: Lucas Oil Speedway’s schedule begins with an open Test and Tune set for March 18 followed by the Big Adventure Weekly Racing Series Weekly Opener on March 25. Classes in action include the Hermitage Lumber Late Models, Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds, O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars, and the Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods. The Hermitage Lumber Late Models will be running a special 25-lap $1,000-to-win featured event.

Contact Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

CONTACT:

Danny Lorton

Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager

Office: (417) 282-5984

DLorton@lucasoilspeedway.com