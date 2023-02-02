All-Tech Raceway Next for Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

BATAVIA, Ohio (February 2, 2023) – After a brief break in the action, the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series continues a busy Speedweeks schedule at All-Tech Raceway in Lake City, Fla. on February 2-4.

The All-Tech Raceway Winter Nationals begins Thursday, February 2 with an Open Practice followed by two complete nights of racing. On Friday, February 3 teams will be vying for $12,000-to-win while Saturday, February 4 will offer competitors a top prize of $15,000. Both nights A-Main events will be 50-laps in distance.

Dirt Draft Hot Laps, Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and an A-Main event will take place each day for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. The Pure Stock division will also be in competition on Saturday, February 4 paying $1,000-to-win.

The gates will open at 2:00PM ET on Thursday, February 2, with practice scheduled from 6:00PM ET to 10:00PM ET.

On Friday and Saturday, the pit gates will open at 2:00PM ET, followed by general admission gates at 3:00PM ET. Hot laps will begin at 5:30PM ET. Saturday’s program kicks off with a Dirt Racing Outreach Service at 3:30PM ET.

The Big River Steel Chase for the Championship – presented by ARP continues as teams battle all season for a chance at the record point fund of over $1,000,000. The 2023 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Champion will take home an industry record $200,000.

Brandon Overton leads the current Big River Steel Chase for the Championship – presented by ARP standings by 60-points over Ricky Thornton Jr. after five events. Jonathan Davenport is third, with Devin Moran and Tim McCreadie rounding out the top five. For complete, up-to-date standings, visit www.lucasdirt.com/standings.

For ticket prices, camping and event information, please visit www.alltechraceway.com. For more information about the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series including event schedules, MAVTV broadcast dates, and live streaming via MAVTV on FloRacing, visit www.lucasdirt.com.

Track Information:

All-Tech Raceway

Phone Number: 386-754-7223

Location: 1024 SW Howell Rd, Lake City, FL 32024

Website: www.alltechraceway.com

Directions: Take Exit 414 (Lake City/High Springs), turn left on SR41 towards High Springs, go approximately 1/4 mile to SW Howell Rd. (next to Marathon Station), turn right, then go approximately 3/4 mile to the track on the left.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tire Rule:

Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier (90) NLMT1

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) NLMT2, (92) LM20

For the A-Main, competitors may use 3 new tires:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier (90) NLMT1, (90) NLMT2, (90) LM20, (90) NLMT3, (90) LM30s

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) NLMT2, (92) LM20, (92) NLMT3, (92) LM30s

*Can cut and/or sipe any tire.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

All-Tech Raceway Winter Nationals Event Purses:

Friday 2/3 – 1. $12,000, 2. $6,000, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,800, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,300, 7. $2,200, 8. $2,100, 9. $2,050, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,200, 14. $1,100, 15. $1,050, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000 = $52,800

Saturday 2/4 – 1. $15,000, 2. $6,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $3,000, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,400, 7. $2,300, 8. $2,200, 9. $2,100, 10. 2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,300, 14. $1,200, 15. $1,050, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000 = 57,050