Kyle Larson Presents, FloRacing Late Model Challenge Set for Thursday, April 6



Star-Studded Event Returns to Tennessee’s Volunteer Speedway



BULLS GAP, Tenn. (Feb 2, 2023) – The second running of the Kyle Larson Presents, FloRacing Late Model Challenge is set for Thursday, April 6 at Volunteer Speedway (Bulls Gap, Tenn.). The action-packed Dirt Late Model event kicks-off a weekend full of dirt racing at nearby Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

2021 NASCAR Cup Series Champion, Kyle Larson will once again take on a star-studded field of expected Super Late Models entrants along with some possible surprise entrants from the NASCAR world. High stakes, major cash prizes, and maximum bragging rights will be on the line.

In 2022, the event debuted at the famed East Tennessee oval in front of a massive crowd. Home state driver, Mike Marlar topped a star-studded field at the 4/10-mile oval and will be back to defend his crown in 2023.

The racing program is headlined by a $20,000-to-win / $1,000-to-start Super Late Model feature, which boasts over $62,000 in total prize money. Joining the night’s action will be the Sportsman division, which will contest a $1,000-to-win finale that includes a $4,600 total purse.

The Super Late Model program will include a full slate of hot laps, qualifying, heat race and consolation race action, capped by a 50-lap finale around the East Tennessee highbanks.

Race operation and technical inspection for the Super Late Model division will be overseen by the Castrol FloRacing Night in America staff with series rules in effect.

Meanwhile, the Sportsman division docket includes hot laps followed by qualifying with the Top-16 qualifiers locked into the feature. The balance of the 22-car grid for the night’s 20-lap finale will be determined by a consolation event.

The Sportsman division race operation and technical inspection will be overseen by Volunteer Speedway staff and track rules will apply.

The pit gate opens at 12:00 p.m. EST with the grandstand gate opening at 3:00 p.m. The mandatory driver’s meeting is at 6:00 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 p.m. and racing action to follow.

General grandstand admission is $30 (ages 11-and-up), $10 (ages 5-10), and free (ages 4-and-under)

Pit admission and tier parking is $40 (ages 11-and-up), $20 (ages 5-10), and free (ages 4-and-under).

For anyone unavailable to attend the event, every lap of every event will be broadcast live at FloRacing.

Full event details including complete rules, advanced ticket sales, and more will be released in the coming weeks. Like and follow @FloRacing on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for up-to-date information on this event, plus information, coverage, highlights, and more of a myriad of events on FloRacing.

For more information, regarding Volunteer Speedway please visit www.VolunteerSpeedway.com.

EVENT FAST FACTS:

Kyle Larson Presents, FloRacing Late Model Challenge

Volunteer Speedway (Bulls Gap, Tenn.)

Thursday, April 6, 2023



Times

Pit Gate Opens: 12:00 p.m. Eastern (EST)

Grandstand Gate Opens: 3:00 p.m.

Driver’s Meeting: 6:00 p.m.

Hot Laps: 6:30 p.m.

Racing Action to Follow

Admission Prices

Grandstands

General Admission (ages 11-and-up): $30

General Admission (ages 5-10): $10

General Admission (ages 4-and-under): FREE

Pit Admission

Pit Passes & Tier Parking (ages 11-and-up): $40

Pit Passes & Tier Parking (aged 5-10): $20

Pit Passes & Tier Parking (ages 4-and-under): FREE



Purses

Super Late Model Feature Purse (50 Laps)

1)$20,000 2)$10,000 3)$5,000 4)$3,000 5)$2,500 6)$2,250 7)$2,000 8)$1,800 9)$1,600 10)$1,400 11)1,200 12)$1,150 13)$1,100 14)$1,050 15-22)$1,000

Entry Fee: $100 | Non-Qualifier Money: $50

Sportsman Feature (20 Laps)

1)$1,000 2)$600 3)$400 4)$350 5)$300 6)$200 7)$175 8)$150 9)$125 10-22)$100

No Entry Fee

Track Address

Volunteer Speedway

14095 W Andrew Johnson Hwy

Bulls Gap, Tenn. 37711

Directions

South on Interstate 81 from Tennessee/Virginia state lines: Take Exit 23 (Bulls Gap/Greeneville), then turn right onto Hwy. 11-E at bottom of the exit ramp. Look for Volunteer Speedway entrance approximately 200 yards on left.

North on Interstate 81 from I-81/I-40 split (East of Knoxville, TN): Take Exit 23, then turn left onto Hwy. 11-E at bottom of the exit ramp. Continue underneath the interstate overpasses, and Volunteer Speedway entrance approximately 300 yards ahead on left.