World Wide Technology Raceway releases drag strip 2023 schedule

Exciting new events added to nine-month calendar

February 2, 2023, St. Louis – World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, today released its 2023 schedule for its drag strip.

Exciting new events have been added to the 2023 schedule.

The St. Louis-Metro East area’s Independence Day celebration kicks off on Saturday, July 1, with the KSHE Summer Fire & Speed Spectacular. The action-packed day at the strip includes fireworks, Jet Cars, and the Mid-West Pro Mod Series.

The 28th annual Mickey Thompson Million Dollar Race has a new home. In drag racing circles it’s known as “The Million,” and will take place September 12-16.

On April 29-30, obstacle course adventurers will invade the speedway for the grueling Tough Mudder 15k, 10k and 5k.

October 20-22 is reserved for the Schwartz Law Group-Full Throttle Fest Man Cup Motorcycle Drag Racing Series.

The 2023 schedule also includes:

The annual NHRA Camping World Series Midwest Nationals (September 29-October 1), featuring the thrilling nitromethane-burning, 330-mph Top Fuel Dragsters and Funny Cars.

The Ranken Technical College presents Midnight Madness fueled by NOS Energy Drink has eight events scheduled for the street-legal drag racing and drifting event.

The 11-race Carl’s 4WD & Performance Center Bracket Racing Series for local and regional racers and riders opens on April 1.

The four-day NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series takes place October 4-7.

WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY RACEWAY 2023 SCHEDULE

Subject to change.

MARCH

11-12 (Saturday, Sunday) – NHRA chassis inspection (by appointment).

18 (Saturday) – Test ‘n’ Tune.

24 (Friday) – Ranken Technical College presents Midnight Madness fueled by NOS Energy Drink.

25 (Saturday) — Test ‘n’ Tune.

29 (Wednesday) – Wide Open Wednesday; High School class.

31 (Friday) – Test ‘n’ Tune.

APRIL

1 (Saturday) – Carl’s 4WD & Performance Center Bracket Series race No. 1; JEGS Super Quick.

2 (Sunday) — Carl’s 4WD & Performance Center Bracket Series race No. 2; JEGS Super Quick.

5 (Wednesday) — Wide Open Wednesday; High School class.

8 (Saturday) – Super Saturday.

14 (Friday) – Ranken Technical College presents Midnight Madness fueled by NOS Energy Drink.

15 (Saturday) — Carl’s 4WD & Performance Center Bracket Series race No. 3.

16 (Sunday) — Carl’s 4WD & Performance Center Bracket Series race No. 4.

19 (Wednesday) — Wide Open Wednesday; High School class.

22 (Saturday) – Super Saturday.

23 (Sunday) – M&H Tires Import Face-Off.

29-30 (Saturday, Sunday) – Tough Mudder event.

MAY

4-7 (Thursday through Sunday) – NMCA/NMRA Super Bowl of Muscle Car Drag Racing.

12 (Friday) – Ranken Technical College presents Midnight Madness fueled by NOS Energy Drink.

13 (Saturday) — Carl’s 4WD & Performance Center Bracket Series race No. 5.

17 (Wednesday) – Wide Open Wednesday; High School class.

JUNE

9-12 (Friday through Monday) – Frank Hawley Drag Racing School.

15-18 (Thursday through Sunday) – Twin 50s by TB Promotions.

21 (Wednesday) – Wide Open Wednesday; High School class.

23 (Friday) – Ranken Technical College presents Midnight Madness fueled by NOS Energy Drink.

28 (Wednesday) – Wide Open Wednesday; High School class.

30 (Friday) — Mid-West Pro Mod Series qualifying; $1,000-to-win Super Pro; True NSS. Event continues to July 1.

JULY

1 (Saturday) – KSHE Summer Fire & Speed Spectacular: Fireworks; Jet Cars; Mid-West Pro Mod Series eliminations; $3,000-to-win Super Pro; True NSS, Jr. Dragster Outlaw 330.

7 (Friday) – Event TBA.

8 (Saturday) — Carl’s 4WD & Performance Center Bracket Series race No. 6; JEGS Super Quick; Victory NSS Mopar Blast.

9 (Sunday) — Carl’s 4WD & Performance Center Bracket Series race No. 7; JEGS Super Quick; Victory NSS Mopar Blast.

13-15 (Thursday through Saturday) – Formula DRIFT.

21 (Friday) – Event TBA.

26 (Wednesday) – Wide Open Wednesday; High School class.

29 (Saturday) — Carl’s 4WD & Performance Center Bracket Series race No. 8; NHRA.tv Challenge; Jr. Dragster Challenge; FocusFest.

30 (Sunday) — Carl’s 4WD & Performance Center Bracket Series race No. 9.

AUGUST

4-6 (Friday through Sunday) – Class Racer Revival by TB Promotions.

9 (Wednesday) – Wide Open Wednesday; High School class.

11 (Friday) – Ranken Technical College presents Midnight Madness fueled by NOS Energy Drink.

12 (Saturday) – Foam Glow 5k. https://foamglow.com/

18 (Friday) – Mid-West Pro Modifieds; NDRL qualifying; Victory NSS; Straight Axle Mafia.

19 (Saturday) – Heads-up Hootenanny: Mid-West Pro Modifieds; NDRL eliminations; Straight Axle Mafia; Victory NSS; $3,000-to-win Super Pro.

SEPTEMBER

2 (Saturday) — Carl’s 4WD & Performance Center Bracket Series race No. 10; NHRA.tv Challenge.

3 (Sunday) — Carl’s 4WD & Performance Center Bracket Series race No. 11.

8 (Friday) – Ranken Technical College presents Midnight Madness fueled by NOS Energy Drink.

9 (Saturday) – M&H Tires Import Face-Off.

12-16 (Tuesday through Saturday) – 28th annual Mickey Thompson Million Dollar Drag Race.

17 (Sunday) – Rain date for Million Dollar Race.

29-30 (Friday, Saturday) – NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series Midwest Nationals (continues to October 1).

OCTOBER

1 (Sunday) – NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series Midwest Nationals eliminations.

3 (Tuesday) – Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series Test ‘n’ Tune.

4 (Wednesday) – Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series Divisional.

5 (Thursday) – Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series Divisional.

6 (Friday) – Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series Regional.

7 (Saturday) – Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series Regional.

13 (Friday) – Ranken Technical College presents Midnight Madness fueled by NOS Energy Drink.

14 (Saturday) – Event TBA.

18 (Wednesday) – Wide Open Wednesday.

20-22 (Friday through Sunday) – Schwartz Law Group – Full Throttle Fest. Man Cup Motorcycle Drag Racing Series.

25 (Wednesday) – Wide Open Wednesday.

27 (Friday) – Ranken Technical College presents Midnight Madness fueled by NOS Energy Drink season finale.

28 (Saturday) – Event TBA.

NOVEMBER

1 (Wednesday) – Wide Open Wednesday.

4 (Saturday) – Super Saturday.

For more information, please call WWTR at (618) 215-8888 or visit wwtraceway.com. Follow WWTR on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About World Wide Technology Raceway

World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) is the only track in the world to host the premier series of NASCAR, INDYCAR, and NHRA . Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering more than 700 acres, WWTR is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. WWTR’s facilities include a 1/4-mile drag strip, 1.25-mile superspeedway, 2.0-mile road course, the Gateway Kartplex (a state-of-the-art karting facility), and the adjacent Gateway National Golf Links. WWTR and owner Curtis Francois have been recognized with several awards, including: 2021 Comcast Community Champion of the Year; 2021 Jack Buck Award; 2020 NASCAR Drive for Diversity Track Award; 2018 Innovator Award from the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission; 2017 Outstanding Facility of the Year Award from the Race Track Business Conference; and the 2017 Spirit of St. Louis Award from the St. Louis Attractions Association.