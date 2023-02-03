Friday’s Lucas Dirt Stop at All-Tech Washed Out, Saturday on Schedule

BATAVIA, Ohio (February 3, 2023) – Friday night’s portion of the Winter Nationals at All-Tech Raceway has been rained out. A steady morning rain has left the grounds heavily saturated.

Saturday’s program is still on as scheduled. The festivities will kick off with a Dirt Racing Outreach Service at 3:30PM ET. The pit gates will open at 2:00PM ET, followed by general admission gates at 3:00PM ET. Hot laps will begin at 5:30PM ET.

Saturday’s on-track action includes a complete show of Dirt Draft Hot Laps, Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 50-lap, $15,000-to-win A-Main. The Pure Stock division will also be in competition on Saturday, chasing a $1,000 top prize.

For ticket prices, camping and event information, please visit www.alltechraceway.com.

Track Information:

All-Tech Raceway

Phone Number: 386-754-7223

Location: 1024 SW Howell Rd, Lake City, FL 32024

Website: www.alltechraceway.com

Directions: Take Exit 414 (Lake City/High Springs), turn left on SR41 towards High Springs, go approximately 1/4 mile to SW Howell Rd. (next to Marathon Station), turn right, then go approximately 3/4 mile to the track on the left.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tire Rule:

Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier (90) NLMT1

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) NLMT2, (92) LM20

For the A-Main, competitors may use 3 new tires:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier (90) NLMT1, (90) NLMT2, (90) LM20, (90) NLMT3, (90) LM30s

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) NLMT2, (92) LM20, (92) NLMT3, (92) LM30s

*Can cut and/or sipe any tire.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

All-Tech Raceway Winter Nationals Event Purse:

Saturday 2/4 – 1. $15,000, 2. $6,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $3,000, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,400, 7. $2,300, 8. $2,200, 9. $2,100, 10. 2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,300, 14. $1,200, 15. $1,050, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000 = 57,050