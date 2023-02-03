HomeFloridaEast Bay Raceway ParkJim DenHamer's photos from East Bay Raceway Park DIRTcar UMP Modifieds -...

Jim DenHamer’s photos from East Bay Raceway Park DIRTcar UMP Modifieds – 2/3/23

FloridaEast Bay Raceway ParkOpen Wheel Modified NewsU.M.P. DIRTcar Series Modified News

Published on

By jdearing
Lucas Lee - Drake Troutman -- Jim DenHamer photo

Photos by Jim DenHamer

18 photos

Recent articles

Sprint Car & Midget News

Striving for Five: Bacon Pursues USAC Sprint Title #5 with Hoffman in 2023

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Speedway, Indiana (February 1, 2023)………Brady Bacon and the Hoffman...
Dirt Late Model News

Rocket1 Racing and Hudson O’Neal Record Trio of LOLMDS Top-5 Finishes

Speedweeks Action Resumes on Friday at All-Tech Raceway SHINNSTON, W.Va. (01/31/23) – Rocket1 Racing and...
Bubba Raceway Park

Jim DenHamer’s photos from Bubba Raceway Park’s Lucas Oil Late Models – 1/29/23

Photos by Jim DenHamer
All-Tech Raceway

Friday’s Lucas Dirt Stop at All-Tech Washed Out, Saturday on Schedule

BATAVIA, Ohio (February 3, 2023) – Friday night’s portion of the Winter Nationals at...

More like this

East Bay Raceway Park

Lucas Lee awarded East Bay Raceway Park DIRTcar Modified win after Drake Troutman penalized on final restart!

64 entries DIRTCAR UMP MODIFIEDS A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 12-Lucas Lee; 2. 25N-Tyler Nicely;...
Florida

Travis Pastrana’s Road to Daytona Starts With DIRTcar UMP Modifieds at DIRTcar Nationals

AN AWESOME TIME: Travis Pastrana’s Road to Daytona Starts With DIRTcar UMP Modifieds at...
All-Tech Raceway

Friday’s Lucas Dirt Stop at All-Tech Washed Out, Saturday on Schedule

BATAVIA, Ohio (February 3, 2023) – Friday night’s portion of the Winter Nationals at...

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©