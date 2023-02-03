Tennessee Tipoff at Smoky Mountain Speedway on Tap for World of Outlaws March 3-4

1 Month Alert: Tennessee Tipoff at Smoky Mountain Speedway on Tap for World of Outlaws Late Models March 3-4

A Potential $25,000 payday is on the line if a driver can sweep the weekend

MARYVILLE, TN – February 3, 2023 – A new challenge awaits the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series when it returns to Smoky Mountain Speedway for the 10th Annual Tennessee Tipoff, March 3-4.

The two-day event will be the first-time drivers will see the track’s new configuration, shortened to 3/8-mile from its 4/10-mile size in the offseason.

A total of $115,000 is on the line in Feature purse money throughout the weekend.

It’ll be the 12th and 13th appearance for the Series at Smoky Mountain, the first Tennessee track to see Dennis Erb Jr.’s title defense, and one of the most exciting rosters in Series history.

Here’s What You’ll See:

A New Era: Like the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models, Smoky Mountain Speedway is moving into a new era in 2023.

Track officials decided to shorten its length to 3/8-mile, meaning the first driver to reach Victory Lane in the Tennessee Tipoff will be the first driver to win in that configuration.

Money Time: The Tennessee Tipoff is the first trip to the Volunteer State for the Series in 2023, and drivers can grab a solid payday no matter where they finish.

While $10,000 is on the line on Friday, March 3, the prize is even higher on Saturday, March 4, as $15,000 will go to the winner. Any driver who sweeps the weekend takes home $25,000.

A total of $115,000 will be up for grabs between the two Features.

Volunteer State Glory: Tennessee’s Jimmy Owens has the chance to make history on night one of the Tennessee Tipoff.

The Newport, TN driver was the last World of Outlaws CASE Late Models winner on the 4/10-mile configuration and will be the first to win on both style tracks if he finds Victory Lane on March 3.

Joining him will be 2018 Series champion Mike Marlar of Winfield, TN, who won the event in 2020.

Current Series points leader Chris Madden has also had plenty of success at the Tennessee track, winning the Tennessee Tipoff in 2021 and the track’s Mountain Moonshine Classic last July.

Eleven-time World of Outlaws winner Devin Moran will also be on hand for the Tennessee Tipoff after scoring back-to-back wins at Volusia Speedway Park’s Sunshine Nationals. He’s searching for his first World of Outlaws win at Smoky Mountain—a track promoted by his car owner Roger Sellers.

