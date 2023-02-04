Mark Smith duels to USCS Snow-Free Sprint Car Winternationals Night One win at Hendry County on Friday

Clewiston, Florida – February 3, 2023 – Sunbury, Pennsylvania’s Mark Smith had to beat pole-sitter, Paulie Colagiovalli from Cisero, NY to the first turn on lap one from outside the front row and hold on to collect his 41st career USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour win.

The event was the 900th-ever USCS Main event. The event also served as the Snow-Free Sprint Car Winternationals 25-lap prelim at Hendry County Motorsports Park and the Round #3 of the 5th annual USCS Winter Heat mini-series.

Colagiovanni had earned his pole position starting spot after winning the Hoosier Speed Dash over the top six drivers to create the final starting order for the USCS A-Main.

Colagiovanni kept Smith in his sights and was chasing him through lapped traffic and challenging when two late race cautions gave Mark Smith clean air with zero lap cars to deal with twice over the last five Laps.

When the checkers waved, Mark Smith added the victory to his resume and runner-up Paulie Colagiovanni, and the 2022 USCS Winter Heat mini-series Champion, Davey Franek from Wantage, NJ standing on the podium in that order.

Ankeny, Iowa’s Chris Martin followed in fourth place and Quebec’s Jordan Piorier rounded out the top five.

Two-time USCS National Champion, Jordon Mallett from Greenbrier, AR finished sixth to garner the Willwood Disc Brakes Hard Charger Award after starting fourteenth.

2021 USCS Champion, Danny Smith from Chillicothe, Ohio finished seventh followed by Illinois young gun Corbin Gurley in eighth, Ontario Canadiam Liam Martin in ninth and 14 year-old hot-shoe Gavan Boschele from Mooresville, NC completed the top-ten

Results for the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour winged sprint cars on 2/3/2023 at Hendry County Motorsports Park – Clewiston, FL

USCS Outlaw Thunder Sprint Cars 21-Entries

Feature 25-Laps:

1. 43-Mark Smith[2]; 2. 10C-Paulie Colagiovanni[1]; 3. 28F-Davie Franek[3]; 4. 44-Chris Martin[6]; 5. 28-Jordan Poirier[4]; 6. 14-Jordon Mallett[14]; 7. 4-Danny Smith[10]; 8. 12-Corbin Gurley[8]; 9. 9M-Liam Martin[7]; 10. 21-Gavan Boschele[15]; 11. 23-Lance Moss[11]; 12. 10-Terry Gray[12]; 13. 28W-Jeff Willingham[13]; 14. 5D-Jacob Dykstra[5]; 15. 15-Garrett Green[19]; 16. 20C-Steve Diamond Jr[17]; 17. 77-Tyeller Powless[20]; 18. (DNF) 3G-Todd Gracey[9]; 19. (DNF) 1C-Brenham Crouch[16]; 20. (DNS) 96S-Brandon Sampson; 21. (DNS) 11-Cory Spencer

Hoosier Speed Dash 6-Laps

1. 10C-Paulie Colagiovanni[1]; 2. 43-Mark Smith[2]; 3. 28F-Davie Franek[3]; 4. 28-Jordan Poirier[5]; 5. 5D-Jacob Dykstra[6]; 6. 44-Chris Martin[4]

Engler Machine & Tool Heat 1 8-Laps

1. 5D-Jacob Dykstra[1]; 2. 44-Chris Martin[3]; 3. 4-Danny Smith[2]; 4. 23-Lance Moss[5]; 5. 14-Jordon Mallett[6]; 6. 1C-Brenham Crouch[4]; 7. 15-Garrett Green[7]

JJ Supply of NC Heat 2 8-Laps

1. 43-Mark Smith[2]; 2. 10C-Paulie Colagiovanni[6]; 3. 12-Corbin Gurley[5]; 4. 28W-Jeff Willingham[4]; 5. 21-Gavan Boschele[7]; 6. 20C-Steve Diamond Jr[3]; 7. (DNS) 11-Cory Spencer

Racing Electronics Heat 3 8-Laps

1. 28F-Davie Franek[3]; 2. 9M-Liam Martin[1]; 3. 28-Jordan Poirier[5]; 4. 3G-Todd Gracey[6]; 5. 10-Terry Gray[7]; 6. 96S-Brandon Sampson[2]; 7. 77-Tyeller Powless[4]