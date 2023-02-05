Davey Franek collects $3000 USCS Snow-Free Sprint Car Winternationals finale at Hendry County

Clewiston, FL – February 4, 2023 – Davey “No Panic” Franek from Wantage, NJ led wire-to-wire in the 30-lap USCS Snow-Free Sprint Car Winternationls final at Hendry County Motorsports Park on Saturday night to collect the $3000 top prize.

The 2022 Empire Super Sprints Champion, Jordon Poirier from Quebec chased Franek for the entire distance before having to settle for the runner-up spot just ahead of fourteen year old Gavan Boschele from Mooresville, NC, who was racing in only his sixth sprint car race followed in third.

Cherryville, North Carolina’s Lance Moss, followed in fourth place. The previous night’s winner, Mark Smith from Sunbury, PA, completed the top five.

Corbin Gurley from Hebron, IN, led the next group in sixth place. Cicero, NY hot-shoe, Paulie Colagiovanni, who was second on Friday night, finished seventh.

Canadian young gun Jacob Dykstra from Ontario followed in eighth place with two-time USCS National Champion, Jordon Mallett from Greenbrier, AR in ninth with 14-time USCS National Champion Terry Gray from Bartlett, Tennessee in the tenth position.

Corbin Gurley won the Engler Machine and Tool First Heat. Lance Moss took the checkers first in the JJ Supply of NC Second Heat and the “Canadian Cannon”, Jordan Poirier closed out heat race action by winning the Racing Electronics Third Heat.

Davey Franek then garnered the pole position start for the main event by winning the 6-lap Hoosier Speed Dash.

Paulie Colagiovanni advanced the most positions in the A-Main to earn the Wildwood Disc Brakes Hard Charger Award.

USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour winged sprint car results for 2/4/2023 at Hendry County Motorsports Park – Clewiston, FL

USCS Feature 30- Laps

1. 28F-Davie Franek[1]; 2. 28P-Jordan Poirier[4]; 3. 21-Gavan Boschele[6]; 4. 23-Lance Moss[2]; 5. 43-Mark Smith[9]; 6. 12-Corbin Gurley[3]; 7. 10C-Paulie Colagiovanni[12]; 8. 5D-Jacob Dykstra[8]; 9. 14-Jordon Mallett[13]; 10. 10-Terry Gray[5]; 11. 9M-Liam Martin[10]; 12. 44-Chris Martin[16]; 13. 4-Danny Smith[14]; 14. 77-Tyeller Powless[15]; 15. 15-Garrett Green[7]; 16. 28W-Jeff Willingham[18]; 17. (DNF) 96S-Brandon Sampson[17]; 18. (DNF) 20C-Steve Diamond Jr[11]; 19. (DNS) 3-Todd Gracey

Hoosier Speed Dash 6-Laps

1. 28F-Davie Franek[2]; 2. 23-Lance Moss[1]; 3. 12-Corbin Gurley[4]; 4. 28P-Jordan Poirier[5]; 5. 10-Terry Gray[3]; 6. (DNF) 3-Todd Gracey[6]

Engler Machine & Tool Heat 1 8-Laps

1. 12-Corbin Gurley[2]; 2. 10-Terry Gray[3]; 3. 3-Todd Gracey[6]; 4. 43-Mark Smith[5]; 5. 9M-Liam Martin[7]; 6. 96S-Brandon Sampson[4]; 7. 28W-Jeff Willingham[1]

JJ Supply of NC Heat 2 8-Laps

1. 23-Lance Moss[2]; 2. 21-Gavan Boschele[1]; 3. 15-Garrett Green[4]; 4. 10C-Paulie Colagiovanni[3]; 5. 14-Jordon Mallett[5]; 6. 77-Tyeller Powless[6]

Racing Electronics Heat 3 8-Laps

1. 28P-Jordan Poirier[1]; 2. 28F-Davie Franek[3]; 3. 5D-Jacob Dykstra[2]; 4. 20C-Steve Diamond Jr[4]; 5. 4-Danny Smith[5]; 6. 44-Chris Martin[6]