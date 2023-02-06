Doe Run Raceway to Host Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series on July 21

DOE RUN, MO – Feb. 6, 2023 – Dirt Midgets will race around Doe Run Raceway for the first time in the track’s 29-year history when the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota makes its debut there on Friday, July 21.

The 1/6-mile oval in Missouri, more widely known for its weekly racing program of Winged Outlaw Micro Sprints, 206 Cage Karts, Mod Lites, B-Modifieds and the newly added Junior Sprints, will take on the national stars of the Xtreme Outlaw Midgets as part of the Series’ two-day weekend with Southern Illinois Raceway (July 22) in the Midwest.

“It’s awesome to have a national series like the Xtreme Outlaw Midgets come to Doe Run Raceway,” said Track Owner & Promoter Tommy Harris. “We’ve always dreamed of it for the last five years since we bought the track. We’ve made it bigger and better to bring something new to the locals around here.”

Doe Run fills the last remaining TBA date on the schedule, bringing the Series’ 2023 schedule to a complete 35-race slate.

“It’s exciting to form a new relationship with the Doe Run staff and bring Midget racing to a new local fanbase,” said Xtreme Outlaw Series Director Tyler Bachman. “We’re honored that Tommy and his team have chosen the Xtreme Outlaw Series to host their first-ever Midget event, and can’t wait to see what the future holds at the facility.”

Catch the rising stars of the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota in action at Doe Run Raceway on Friday, July 21. If you can’t be at the track, watch every lap live on DIRTVision.