Hudson O’Neal Finishes Sixth in LOLMDS Action at All-Tech Raceway



Rocket1 Racing Rolls into East Bay Raceway Park for Six Nights of Action



SHINNSTON, W.Va. (02/06/23) – Hudson O’Neal recorded a sixth-place finish on Saturday night at All-Tech Raceway Rocket1 Racing / Valvoline / Seubert Calf Ranches No. 1 Ace Metal Works / XR1 Rocket Chassis / Durham Racing Engine Super Late Model.

His performance marked his fourth Top-10 finish in six Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) starts this season. O’Neal currently sits fifth in the latest series standings.

“We lost a few spots early in the feature because we went harder on tires than most everyone else, but we started rolling late and got back to sixth,” O’Neal said. “I always love going to East Bay (Raceway Park). Both my family and this team have a lot of great memories there.”

With persistent rain wiping out Friday’s Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) sanctioned program, Rocket1 Racing and Hudson O’Neal returned to action on Saturday afternoon at All-Tech Raceway (Lake City, Fla.).

Drawing 45 cars to the 4/10-mile oval, O’Neal laid down the fifth-fastest time in his group before placing third in his heat. Earning the 10th-starting position for the $15,000-to-win A-Main, Hudson slipped back early before clawing his way back to a sixth-place finish in the 50 lapper..

With his Saturday night performance, Hudson climbed to fifth in the latest LOLMDS point standings.

Full results from the weekend are available at www.LucasDirt.com.

This Monday – Saturday the team invades “The Clay by the Bay,” East Bay Raceway Park for six-straight nights of LOLMDS racing action. Monday and Tuesday’s programs are highlighted by $5,000-to-win features, while $7,000 is on the line on Wednesday. Thursday’s action features a $10,000 winner’s check, and the week rounds out on Friday ($12,000 to win) and Saturday ($15,000 to win).

Rocket1 Racing would like to thank all of their marketing partners, which include Valvoline, Seubert Calf Ranches, Rocket Chassis, Ace Metal Works, Durham Racing Engines, Five Star RaceCar Bodies, Gunters Honey, Hoosier Racing Tire, Integra Racing Shocks, Keyser Manufacturing, Petroff Towing, Slavic Custom Racing Shirts & Decals, WR1 Sim Chassis, O’Neal’s Salvage & Recycling, Sweet Manufacturing, Sunoco Race Fuels, Accu-Force Shock Service, ATL Fuel Cells, Aurora Rod Ends, Barnes Dry Sump Oil Systems, Bazell Race Fuels, Beyea Custom Headers, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Brinn Transmissions, Cometic Gasket, COMP Cams, CP Carrillo, Dohm Cycles, Edelbrock, Fibreworks Composites, Hardrock Powder Coating, Howe Racing Enterprises, Jones Racing Products, Kenny’s Components, Maxima Racing Oils, MSD, Performance Grading, E3 Spark Plugs, Tel Tac, Performance Bodies, Peterson Fluid Systems, Powers Performance, Performance Rod & Custom, Quarter Master, QuickCar Racing Products, Rocket Pre-Owned Motors, Safecraft, Show Trucks Unlimited, Simpson, Stealth Carburetors, Strange Oval, Suave Talk, Total Power Valvoline Pro-V Racing, Walker Performance Filtration, Weld Racing, Wiles Driveshafts, Wilwood Brakes, Winters Performance Products, Wrisco Aluminum, Xceldyne Valvetrain, and MyRacePass Marketing Services.

