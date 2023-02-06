Ricky Thornton Jr. Stays Red Hot with All-Tech Raceway LOLMDS Triumph



Weiland Industries Winternationals Await at East Bay Raceway Park

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (02/06/23) – Ricky Thornton Jr. continued his early season hot streak on Saturday night with a $15,000 triumph aboard his SSI Motorsports / Hoker Trucking No. 20RT Dyno One Inc. / Excel Floor Covering / Sub-Surface of Indiana/ Longhorn Chassis/ Clements Racing Engine Super Late Model.

His hard-fought victory marked his second of the season in Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) competition and came at All-Tech Raceway. With the win he also took over the Midwest Sheet Metal point lead with the series for the first time in his career.

“Man, I love this place (All-Tech Raceway). It’s such a challenging track to figure out. I’m not totally sure that there’s even a good line down in (turns) one and two, but I found a good line late down in (turns) three and four, especially on those restarts. Max (Blair) had a really good car but I was able to get back around him on the topside on a restart,” shared Thornton Jr. who retook the lead for good on a lap 30 restart. “This SSI team is off to a great start this year, and now I’m fired up to head to East Bay (Raceway Park).”

SSI Motorsports and Ricky Thornton Jr. returned with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) on Saturday afternoon at All-Tech Raceway (Lake City, Fla.) after wet weather wiped out Friday’s $12,000-to-win opener.

After claiming the Allstar Performance fast time honors in time trials, Thornton secured his spot into the A-Main with a heat race victory. He paced the first seven laps before surrendering the top spot to Shane Clanton on the eighth circuit. Nine laps later found Ricky catapulting back to the top spot before once again losing the top spot briefly to Max Blair on lap 28.

Regaining the lead from Max Blair following a lap-29 restart, Ricky turned back Tim McCreadie’s late charge to secure his second win of the season and a $15,000 prize. He edged McCreadie by 0.428 seconds at the line with Brandon Sheppard, Devin Moran, and Tyler Erb rounding the out the top-five.

On the heels of his victory, Ricky has taken over the lead atop the LOLMDS point standings.

Full results from the event are available at www.LucasDirt.com.

SSI Motorsports thunders into East Bay Raceway Park (Gibsonton, Fla.) this Monday – Saturday for the Wieland Industries 47th annual Winter Nationals presented by Lucas Oil. The six nights of racing includes the following docket:

Wed., Feb. 6: East Bay Raceway Park: $5,000-To-Win

Tues., Feb. 7: East Bay Raceway Park: $5,000-To-Win

Wed., Feb. 8: East Bay Raceway Park: $7,000-To-Win

Thurs., Feb. 9: East Bay Raceway Park: $10,000-To-Win

Fri., Feb. 10: East Bay Raceway Park: $12,000-To-Win

Sat., Feb. 11: East Bay Raceway Park: $15,000-To-Win

Ricky Thornton Jr. would like to thank all of his marketing partners, which include: SSI Motorsports, Dyno One, Excel Floor Covering, Hoker Trucking, Certified Inspection Service (CSI), High Performance Lubricants, Big River Steel, Van Meter Insurance Group, Varsitee Screen Printing, West Side Tractor Sales Co., Sub-Surface of Indiana, Midwest Sheet Metal, D&E Outside Services, Lethal Chassis, Dylan Earven Foundation, EMD Wraps, Brembo, Keyser Manufacturing, Wiles Driveshafts, Barnes Systems, Strange Oval, Schoenfeld Headers, The Joie of Seating, Earnhardt Technologies, FK Rod Ends, BMRS, Wilwood Disc Brakes, Hoosier Tire, Performance Bodies, Jones Racing Products, Simpson Racing Products, NAPA (Morgantown – Bargersville), Swift Springs, Penske Racing Shocks, Winning Edge Carburetion, Longhorn Chassis, Clements Racing Engines, and MyRacePass Marketing Services.

Visit the team’s official website at www.TwentyRT.com often for the latest team information. You can also stay connected with Ricky Thornton Jr. on social media at https://www.facebook.com/rickythorntonjrracing on Facebook, and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/RThornton20rt.

PR Contact:

Ben Shelton (ben.shelton@myracepass.com)