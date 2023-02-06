Wieland Winternationals Features Six Nights at East Bay Raceway Park

BATAVIA, Ohio (February 6, 2023) – The Wieland Winternationals at East Bay Raceway Park and the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will take center stage this week in Tampa, Fla. Race Teams are looking forward to a thrilling week of racing at the “Clay by the Bay” for the 47th Annual Wieland East Bay Winternationals – presented by Lucas Oil.

The action starts on Sunday, February 5 with an open practice from 6:00PM ET – 9:00PM ET. Monday and Tuesday, February 6 and 7, teams will compete for a $5,000 top prize. Wednesday, February 8 will see drivers gunning for $7,000 in top prize money. On Thursday, February 9 the winner’s prize increases to $10,000 before the stakes get even higher on Friday, February 10, with teams competing for a $12,000 paycheck. The week will end on Saturday, February 11, boasting a $15,000 top prize.

A full program is scheduled for each of the six nights, which includes: Dirt Draft Hot Laps, Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series main event. Each day, Hot Laps will begin at 5:30PM ET. Saturday’s program begins with a Dirt Racing Outreach service at 3:30PM ET in the main grandstands near turn one.

You can watch all six nights of the 47th Annual Wieland East Bay Winternationals – presented by Lucas Oil from East Bay Raceway Park via MAVTV on FloRacing. For ticket and camping information, visit www.ebrp.co. For more information about the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, visit www.lucasdirt.com.

About Wieland Metal Services:

Wieland serves virtually all metalworking sectors with its extensive range of services and products. The inventory includes copper and brass alloys, as well as aluminum alloys and stainless steel, engineered plastics and other niche materials in strip, sheet, rod, bar, profile, coil, and foil forms. In addition, Wieland offers a variety of value added services including, but not limited to, strip slitting, tinning and electroplating, cutting, finishing, metal coatings, and traverse winding. With a broad geographical presence and IT-based service offerings, customers can rely on Wieland’s strong market position to meet their custom needs. To learn more, visit www.wieland-metalservices.com.

Track Information:

East Bay Raceway Park

Phone Number: (877) 457-5611

Location: 6311 Burts Road, Tampa, FL 33619

Website: www.ebrp.co

Directions: Directions to Track: I-75 to exit 250, then 2.0 miles west, then 1.2 miles north on US 41, then right 1.3 miles on Old US 41, then right on Burts Road.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tire Rule February 6 – February 8:

Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier (90) NLMT1

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) NLMT2, (92) LM20

For the A-Main, competitors may use 1 new right rear tire:

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) NLMT2, (92) LM20

*Can cut and/or sipe any tire.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tire Rule February 9 – February 11

Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier (90) NLMT1

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) NLMT2, (92) LM20

For the A-Main, competitors may use 3 new tires:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier (90) NLMT1, (90) NLMT2, (90) LM20, (90) NLMT3, (90) LM30s

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) NLMT2, (92) LM20, (92) NLMT3, (92) LM30s

*Can cut and/or sipe any tire.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Wieland Winternationals Presented by Lucas Oil Purses:

Monday and Tuesday – 1. $5,000, 2. $3,000, 3. $2,000, 4. $1,500, 5. $1,000, 6. $800, 7. $750, 8. $700, 9. $650, 10. $600, 11. $550, 12. $500, 13. $500, 14. $500, 15. $500, 16. $500, 17. $500, 18. $500, 19. $500, 20. $500, 21. $500, 22. $500, 23. $500, 24. $500, 25. $500, 26. $500 = $24,050

Wednesday – 1. $7,000, 2. $3,500, 3. $2,000, 4. $1,500, 5. $1,400, 6. $1,300, 7. $1,200, 8. $1,100, 9. $1,000, 10. $950, 11. $900, 12. $850, 13. $800, 14. $750, 15. $725, 16. $700, 17. $700, 18. $700, 19. $650, 20. $625, 21. $625, 22. $600, 23. $600, 24. $600, 25. $600, 26. $600 = $31,975

Thursday – 1. $10,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,700, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,300, 7. $2,200, 8. $2,100, 9. $2,050, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,200, 14. $1,000, 15. $950, 16. $925, 17. $900, 18. $875, 19. $850, 20. $825, 21. $800, 22. $800, 23. $800, 24. $800, 25. $800, 26. $800 = $50,175

Friday – 1. $12,000, 2. $6,000, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,800, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,300, 7. $2,200, 8. $2,100, 9. $2,050, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,200, 14. $1,100, 15. $1,050, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000, 25. $1,000, 26. $1,000 = $54,800

Saturday – 1. $15,000, 2. $6,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $3,000, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,400, 7. $2,300, 8. $2,200, 9. $2,100, 10. 2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,300, 14. $1,200, 15. $1,050, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000, 25. $1,000, 26. $1,000 = 59,050