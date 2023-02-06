1 MONTH ALERT: World of Outlaws Sprint Cars Return to Volusia For Bike Week Doubleheader, March 5-6

The event will kick off the Low-E Insulation FL to PA Spring Showdown six-race battle

BARBERVILLE, FL (Feb. 6, 2023) – The biggest two-wheel event in Florida will collide with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars when the Series returns to Volusia Speedway Park, Sunday-Monday, March 5-6.

The doubleheader weekend at “The World’s Fastest Half-Mile,” will help kickoff Bike Week and commence the Low-E Insulation FL to PA Spring Showdown six-race series – which starts at Volusia and ends at Lincoln Speedway (March 18), paying $10,000 to the overall points earner, $6,000 for second and $4,000 for third.

Drivers will contend for a $10,000 payday each night, along with valuable points toward the prestigious World of Outlaws championship.

Event Highlights:

GATOR KING: The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series begins its season at Volusia Speedway Park during the Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals, Feb. 9-11, handing out three Feature wins and a Big Gator Championship. The winners of each will have the best momentum going into the Bike Week doubleheader.

Last year, David Gravel won the final race of the event and took home his second Big Gator Championship.

GRAVEL’S HOME: There’s nothing more relaxing and rejuvenating for a driver than being able to race close to home. With Gravel, originally from Watertown, CT, calling Florida home, he gets the benefit of spending the first month of the season a short drive from his house. Paired with his stout record at Volusia, including two Big Gator Championships and two Feature wins, Gravel and his Big Game Motorsports team will be poised to start off the season strong and hunt down their first championship.

DRIVE FOR FIVE: Four-time and defending Series champion Brad Sweet returns with Kasey Kahne Racing to chase their fifth straight World of Outlaws title. Doing so would add his name on another page of the history books with Steve Kinser and Donny Schatz as the only drivers to win five straight titles.

Volusia has been one of Sweet’s best tracks with eight Feature wins there and two Big Gator Championships (2016, 2020).

SHARK ATTACK: The Shark Racing duo of Logan Schuchart and Jacob Allen will be at home during Bike Week, being bikers themselves. They’re both also strong competitors on half-mile tracks. Schuchart has two Feature wins at Volusia and a Big Gator Championship (2021). And while Allen has yet to win at Volusia, he earned a top-five finish last year and is coming off the momentum of a career best season.

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch all the action live on DIRTVision.