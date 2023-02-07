Full-Send on Full-Time Non-Wing POWRi Outlaw Micro League 2023 Season Schedule

Belleville, IL. (2/7/2023) Expanding to meet the growing demand for competitive micro-sprint racing while hosting several marquee events, the POWRi Outlaw Micro League presented by Engler Machine & Tool will witness a four-state swing of twenty-five top-notch dates of competitions slated for 2023.

Branching out to continue the previous season’s trend of running in support of the POWRi National Midget League as well as offering several stand-alone events, a major change of the season will see the POWRi Outlaw Micro League participate solely in non-wing competition.

Beginning the season in a staple of POWRi racing, the POWRi Outlaw Micro League presented by Engler Machine & Tool will head to the Sooner State with the Turnpike Challenge at Creek County Speedway (March 23), and Port City Raceway (March 24-25).

Mighty Macon Speedway continues the 2023 season as a home facility for the POWRi Outlaw Micros, hosting on five occasions including April 15, May 13, June 24, July 15, and August 5.

Gaining traction as a fan-favorite venue, Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex will see the POWRi Micros visiting on May 5th with the POWRi National & West Midget League as well as the POWRi WAR Sprint League for the Mid-State Nationals. Followed by the thrilling Sweet Springs promoted Small Town Throwdown on July 30th, August 1st, and August 2nd.

Steeped in tradition the 2023 POWRi Outlaw Micro League season will continue with key honorary events including the Third Annual Donnie Ray Crawford Sooner State 55 at Port City Raceway(October 12), as well as the two-day celebration of the Nineteenth Annual Charlene Meents Memorial at I-44 Riverside Speedway(October 13-14).

Adding to an already action-packed season agenda, the POWRi Outlaw Micro League in conjunction with Keith Kunz Motorsports have expanded the always-popular KKM Giveback Classic presented by Max Papis Innovations into a three-event series of Outlaw Non-Wing, Non-Wing Restrictor, and Wing Jr Sprints.

Starting with the KKM Challenge Race at Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex on September 6-9th followed by a return to Lil’ Texas Motor Speedway for the Micro Mania on September 20-23. Ultimately leading up to the KKM Giveback Classic presented by MPI at Port City Raceway on October 18-21 where the overall series champion gets the decision of the $15,000 lump sum prize or a ride in a Keith Kunz Motorsports entry at the Chili Bowl along with $7,500 cash from KKM and FloRacing.

Winners of each $10K to win finale events at both Sweet Springs’ KKM Challenge Race and the TMS Micro Mania will each receive automatic entry into Saturday’s Dash at the KKM Giveback Classic at Port City Raceway, earning at least a top-eight starting position in the Outlaw Non-Wing feature event.

POWRi Outlaw Micro League 2023 Schedule:

3/23/2023 | Creek County Speedway | Sapulpa, OK | Turnpike Challenge

3/24/2023 | Port City Raceway | Tulsa, OK | Turnpike Challenge

3/25/2023 | Port City Raceway | Tulsa, OK | Turnpike Challenge

~4/15/2023 | Macon Speedway | Macon, IL

5/5/2023 | Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex | Sweet Springs, MO | Mid-State Nationals

5/13/2023 | Macon Speedway | Macon, IL | Midwest Season Opener

6/23/2023 | Jacksonville Speedway | Jacksonville, IL | Illinois SPEEDWeek

6/24/2023 | Macon Speedway | Macon, IL | Illinois SPEEDWeek

~6/30/2023 | Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex | Sweet Springs, MO | Small Town Throwdown Practice

~7/1/2023 | Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex | Sweet Springs, MO | Small Town Throwdown Prelim

~7/2/2023 | Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex | Sweet Springs, MO | Small Town Throwdown

~7/15/2023 | Macon Speedway | Macon, IL

~8/5/2023 | Macon Speedway | Macon, IL

9/6/2023 | Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex | Sweet Springs, MO | KKM Challenge Race | Practice

9/7/2023 | Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex | Sweet Springs, MO | KKM Challenge Race | Prelim

9/8/2023 | Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex | Sweet Springs, MO | KKM Challenge Race | Prelim

9/9/2023 | Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex | Sweet Springs, MO | KKM Challenge Race | Finale

9/20/2023 | Texas Motor Speedway | Lil’ Texas | Fort Worth, TX | Micro Mania | Practice

9/21/2023 | Texas Motor Speedway | Lil’ Texas | Fort Worth, TX | Micro Mania | Prelim

9/22/2023 | Texas Motor Speedway | Lil’ Texas | Fort Worth, TX | Micro Mania | Prelim

9/23/2023 | Texas Motor Speedway | Lil’ Texas | Fort Worth, TX | Micro Mania | Finale

10/11/2023 | Creek County Speedway | Sapulpa, OK

10/12/2023 | Port City Raceway | Tulsa, OK | 4th Annual DRC Sooner State 55

10/13/2023 | I-44 Riverside Speedway | Oklahoma City, OK | Meents Memorial

10/14/2023 | I-44 Riverside Speedway | Oklahoma City, OK | Meents Memorial

10/18/2023 | Port City Raceway | Tulsa, OK | KKM Giveback Classic | Practice

10/19/2023 | Port City Raceway | Tulsa, OK | KKM Giveback Classic | Prelim

10/20/2022 | Port City Raceway | Tulsa, OK | KKM Giveback Classic | Prelim

10/21/2022 | Port City Raceway | Tulsa, OK | KKM Giveback Classic | Finale

~Stand-Alone Event. The schedule is subject to alterations and cancelations; future updates will be posted as confirmed. Rules and guidelines are available online at http://www.powri.com/info. All participants must be POWRi licensed members to receive benefits which include POWRi Member Participant Accident Insurance, annual point fund money, and contingency awards. POWRi Memberships are available online at https://www.myracepass.com/sanctions/1011/registrations/6909.

