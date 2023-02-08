HomeDirt Late Model NewsJim DenHamer's photos from East Bay Raceway Park's Lucas Oil Late Models... Jim DenHamer’s photos from East Bay Raceway Park’s Lucas Oil Late Models – 2/7/23 Dirt Late Model NewsLucas Oil Late Model Series NewsFloridaEast Bay Raceway Park Published on February 8, 2023 By jdearing FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Brandon Sheppard - Hudson O'Neal -- Jim DenHamer photo Photos by Jim DenHamer 15 photos Tagseast bay raceway parklate modellate modelsLucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Search Recent articles Florida 2023 World of Outlaws Campaign Begins at Volusia’s DIRTcar Nationals This Week WHAT TO WATCH FOR: 2023 World of Outlaws Campaign Begins at Volusia’s DIRTcar Nationals Drivers... February 7, 2023 Dirt Late Model News Mike Ruefer’s photos from East Bay Raceway Park’s Lucas Oil Late Models – 2/6/23 Photos by Mike Ruefer February 7, 2023 All-Tech Raceway All-Tech Raceway Next for Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series BATAVIA, Ohio (February 2, 2023) – After a brief break in the action, the... February 2, 2023 East Bay Raceway Park Jim DenHamer’s photos from East Bay Raceway Park DIRTcar UMP Modifieds – 2/2/23 Photos by Jim DenHamer February 3, 2023 More like this Florida DIRTcar Nationals UMP Modified Tuesday Recap TUESDAY RECAP: Haley, Nicely, Dotson, Dixon, Thomas, Troutman Visit DIRTcar Nationals Victory Lane BARBERVILLE, FL... February 8, 2023 Florida Jett Nunley takes HART Non-Wing Micro win at Marion County Speedway! Marion County SpeedwayOcala, FL2/7/237 entries 600CC OUTLAW WINGED MICROS A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 7MM-Nate... February 8, 2023 All Star Sprint Series News Brad Sweet opens Tezos All Star season with DIRTcar Nationals | Classic Ink USA Southern Swing triumph at Volusia Speedway Park DE LEON SPRINGS, Fla. (February 7, 2023) - For the sixth time in his... February 8, 2023