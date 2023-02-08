HomeDirt Late Model NewsJim DenHamer's photos from East Bay Raceway Park's Lucas Oil Late Models... Jim DenHamer’s photos from East Bay Raceway Park’s Lucas Oil Late Models – 2/8/23 Dirt Late Model NewsLucas Oil Late Model Series NewsFloridaEast Bay Raceway Park Published on February 8, 2023 By jdearing FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Jonathan Davenport - Brandon Overton -- Jim DenHamer photo Photos by Jim DenHamer 15 photos Tagseast bay raceway parklate modellate modelsLucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Search Recent articles East Bay Raceway Park Jim DenHamer’s photos from East Bay Raceway Park DIRTcar UMP Modifieds – 2/1/23 Photos by Jim DenHamer February 1, 2023 All-Tech Raceway Mike Ruefer’s photos from All-Tech Raceway’s Lucas Oil Late Models – 2/4/23 Photos by Mike Ruefer February 5, 2023 Dirt Late Model News Back Behind The Wheel–Johnathan Huston Joins MLRA Rookie Race Wheatland, Missouri (February 7, 2023) – Less than a year removed from being a... February 7, 2023 Florida Daison Pursley continues to roll with HART Non-Wing Micro win at Marion County Speedway! Marion County Speedway Ocala, FL 2/6/23OCALA, Fla. – It wasn’t easy, but Daison Pursley picked up... February 7, 2023 More like this Dirt Late Model News Ryan Gustin gets first career Lucas Oil Late Model Series win at East Bay Raceway Park! 65 entries LATE MODELS Wieland Winternationals Night 3 (40 Laps): 1. 19R-Ryan Gustin; 2. 1T-Tyler Erb;... February 8, 2023 Dirt Late Model News Brandon Sheppard Navigates Switch to Longhorn Chassis, Prepares for DIRTcar Nationals CARVING A NEW PATH: Brandon Sheppard Navigates Switch to Longhorn Chassis, Prepares for DIRTcar... February 8, 2023 Florida DIRTcar Nationals UMP Modified Tuesday Recap TUESDAY RECAP: Haley, Nicely, Dotson, Dixon, Thomas, Troutman Visit DIRTcar Nationals Victory Lane BARBERVILLE, FL... February 8, 2023