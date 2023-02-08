Sprint Invaders’ 22nd Season Features 14 Races at 11 Tracks! 

(Bill W) February 8, 2023 – An ultra-competitive 2022 Sprint Invaders season that saw veteran Cody Wehrle crowned as champion, and young Chase Randall making his presence felt, only looks to ramp up for 2023. Fourteen events spanning eleven tracks in Iowa and Illinois will again see a purse paying a minimum of $2,000 to win and $300 to start the feature.

The Sprint Invaders will start the campaign at a familiar place. 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa hosts the series opener on Saturday, April 1 and after a break on Sunday, May 28. The 3/8-mile oval will also again welcome the series’ finale at the annual “Fall Haul” on Saturday, September 23.

The Wapello County Fair will host the Sprint Invaders at Eldon Raceway in Iowa on Thursday, June 15. On Friday, June 23, the series returns to the quarter-mile Davenport (IA) Speedway and the following night Saturday, June 24, heads to the high banks of Spoon River Speedway near Canton, Illinois. It will be the first visit to Spoon River for the series since 2009.

The first appearance at Jacksonville (IL) Speedway since 2013 commences on Friday, June 30. The first of two stops at the Benton County Speedway bullring in Vinton, Iowa is on Sunday, July 2, with the second occurring on Sunday, September 3.

Another fair race is in the offing on Wednesday, July 26, at the always racy Dubuque (IA) Speedway. A pair of Illinois tracks host the series on Saturday, August 19 and Sunday, August 20. Peoria Speedway is Friday’s venue, while the Adams County Illinois Speedway in Quincy will host on Sunday.

The Labor Day weekend will see two races. On Saturday, September 2, the Sprint Invaders will roar at the West Liberty (IA) Speedway for the first time since 2010. Sunday will see the series’ return to Vinton.

The final weekend of the season culminates in southeast Iowa at the Lee County Speedway in Donnellson on Friday, September 22 and 34 Raceway’s “Fall Haul” on Saturday, September 23.

K-1 Race Gear will again award a new uniform to the series’ Rookie of the Year. In addition, K-1 will also award a driver uniform to the series’ champion! Drivers must be registered members, must declare their rookie status when entering, must compete in 75% of Sprint Invaders events, and must have competed in five or less events in a 360 sprint car in the past.

Registration forms for the Sprint Invaders can be found at www.SprintInvaders.org and on the series’ Facebook page.

The sponsor lineup for the Sprint Invaders is also impressive. Randall’s Performance of Gladstone, Illinois, Joshua Denning & Associates of Fort Madison, Iowa, Mohrfeld Solar of Fort Madison, and Golden Eagle Distributors of Mount Pleasant, Iowa return as heat sponsors. Shottenkirk Automotive Group will return as the Shake-up Dash sponsor, and add the A main to their support. Campbell’s Body Shop & Towing will be the Trophy Sponsor. Reid’s Landscapes and Turf will award $50 to anyone drawing a 50 pill to begin the night. A hard-charger award will be presented each night in honor of Christine Wahl Levitt. That is presented by Scott Donlan.

2023 Sprint Invaders Schedule

Saturday, April 1 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA)

Sunday, May 28 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA)

Thursday, June 15 – Eldon Raceway (Eldon, IA)

Friday, June 23 – Davenport Speedway (Davenport, IA)

Saturday, June 24 – Spoon River Speedway (Canton, IL)

Friday, June 30 – Jacksonville Speedway (Jacksonville, IL)

Sunday, July 2 – Benton County Speedway (Vinton, IA)

Wednesday, July 26 – Dubuque Speedway (Dubuque, IA)

Saturday, August 19 – Peoria Speedway (Peoria, IL)

Sunday, August 20 – Adams County Speedway (Quincy, IL)

Saturday, September 2 – West Liberty Raceway (West Liberty, IA)

Sunday, September 3 – Benton County Speedway (Vinton, IA)

Friday, September 22 – Lee County Speedway (Donnellson, IA)

Saturday, September 23 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA) “Fall Haul”

