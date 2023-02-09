David Seibers Eyes Run at Hunt The Front Super Dirt Series Championship

Series Season Opens with All-Tech Raceway Doubleheader on April 7-8.

CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (02/09/23) – After kicking off his 2023 season at the Ice Bowl at Talladega Short Track back in January, David Seibers is now preparing for his main focus of this year’s campaign, which will find competing with the Hunt The Front Super Dirt Series aboard his S.M.S. Plumbing No. 18 Frisky Motorsports / Black Diamond Race Car.

The first year series currently posts a 20-race schedule traversing the Southeast.

“I really like what Josh Joiner and the Hunt The Front Super Dirt Series are putting together with the new series. They’ve got a lot of great paying races in our region along with a strong point fund,” Seibers said. “We’re still working on locking down a few more marketing partners so that we can have all the resources we need to make a run at the title, but overall, I’m excited about the plans for the upcoming season.”

The inaugural season for the Hunt The Front Super Dirt Series opens on April 7 – 8 with a doubleheader All-Tech Raceway (Ellisville, Fla.).

For more information on the 2023 series slate, please visit www.HTFseries.com .

Seibers Motorsports currently has all levels of marketing packages available for the 2023 season. More information on the available opportunities can be obtained by contacting Suzanne Seibers at sseibers@me.com or at 931-703-8537.

David Seibers would like to thank his marketing partners, which include S.M.S. Plumbing, Frisky Motorsports, SuzieQ, Birddick Motorsports, and Frisky Business.

For the latest information on David Seibers, please visit www.DavidSeibers.com.