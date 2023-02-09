Delk Marlar Racing Development Welcomes Carson Brown

New Company Focuses on Driver Support and Development



WINFIELD, Tenn. (02/09/23) – Delk Marlar Racing Development is excited to welcome its first client, Carson Brown.

In a partnership established by Hornaday Development, the team will be led by World of Outlaws (WoO) Late Model Series Champion, Mike Marlar, and will take on its first season of 604 Crate Late Model racing starting this spring.

“The move to 604 Dirt Late Models with Delk Marlar is an incredible opportunity for me to continue the next phase of development as a driver,” said Brown.

The 14-year-old has set forth a remarkable career thus far on dirt in just under two short years, claiming the US Legend Car Series 2021 Young Lion Dirt National Championship and the 2022 Semi-Pro Winter Nationals Dirt Championship, as well as a respectable Top-10 finish in points during his first season in the 600 Micro Sprint Car division at Millbridge Speedway.

“I’m looking forward to working with Carson Brown as he makes the transition into Dirt Late Model racing. Throughout my racing career I’ve noticed that there’s a lot of talented racers out there, who just need some guidance as they venture into new divisions. This sport is tough and to have someone who has spent several years learning what does and doesn’t work in your corner, just allows you to get up to speed that much faster,” Marlar shared. “From this observation, Ronnie Delk and I came up with the idea to form Delk Marlar Racing Development to aid drivers at all levels with support, ranging from driving technique to setup to maintenance.

“This is something I’m passionate about, and I look forward to working with up-and-coming talents like Carson.”

Delk Marlar Racing Development is based in Winfield, Tennessee and offers a support program for both drivers and teams. The company’s goal is to use Marlar’s race-and-championship winning experience to aid drivers in reaching their motorsports goals. Offered services include race-day setup, driver coaching, fabrication, and at-track testing.

For more information contact Mike Marlar at delkmarlar@yahoo.com .

Mike Marlar Racing would like to thank their great marketing partners, which include Delk Equipment, Bilstein, Delk Marlar Racing Development, Can-Am Auto Salvage, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Petroff Towing, Paulson Stussy Construction, Total Power, PEM, VP Racing, Longhorn Chassis, Midwest Sheet Metal, Arizona Sport Shirts, GottaRace.com, Bell Helmets, Hoosier Tire, K1 Race Gear, Swift Springs, Winning Edge Carburetors, Allstar Performance, XS Power Batteries, Gorsuch Performance Solutions, PRO-FABrication Headers & Exhaust, Earnhardt Technologies Group, Wiles Driveshafts, Capital Signs, Stanley Best Heating & Air, JSR Properties LLC, PPM Racing Products, FK Rod Ends, Accu-Force Shock Dyno, Performance Bodies & Parts, Wilwood Disc Brakes, Winters Rearends, and MyRacePass Marketing Services.

For the latest information on Delk Marlar Racing Development and Mike Marlar Racing please visit the team website at www.MikeMarlar.com .