QUOIN, IL (Feb. 10, 2023) – The Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota is poised for a massive sophomore season, starting with its debut at the Southern Illinois Center, March 10-11.

The Series will kick off its 35-race season at the indoor dirt track in Du Quoin, IL with the best Midget drivers and teams in the country.

Drivers will contend for a $4,000 payday on Friday and then a $5,000 top prize on Saturday.

Event Highlights:

DAUM’S TITLE DEFENSE: Zach Daum, the inaugural Xtreme Outlaw Midget champion, returns to defend his title, but this year with his own equipment. With sponsorship from Kiwi Landscaping and Rockwell Security, Daum will be his own boss and race in his own equipment – built right in his 5d Speed Shop in Greenville, IL.

His Xtreme Outlaw title last year was his first national championship since 2016. He picked up one win with the Series at Port City Raceway. He has five starts at the Southern Illinois Center with a career best finish of fourth.

WINNING WAYS: Jade Avedisian made history in two ways with the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series last year, becoming the first female driver to take the checkered flag in a national dirt Midget race and becoming the Series’ winningest driver with two wins. Of those wins was the season finale at I-44 Riverside Speedway.

She’ll carry that momentum into the new season with a new team as she joins Keith Kunz Motorsports to chase the Xtreme Outlaw championship.

BEST OF THE BEST: The Southern Illinois Center has hosted more than 30 Midget events, attracting the biggest names in the division each time. Midget winners at the track include the likes of Justin Grant, Thomas Meseraull, Christopher Bell, Cannon McIntosh, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Tyler Courtney.

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch all the action live on DIRTVision.