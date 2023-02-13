ST. MARYS, Ohio (02/13/23) – After a challenging start to the 2023 season Tyler Erb kicked things into high gear in his Bulk Material Lift / Anthony’s Pizza No. 1 Best Performance Motorsports / First Class Septic / XR1 Rocket Chassis / Clements Racing Engine Super Late Model with a Monday night win in Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) action at East Bay Raceway Park.

Erb’s 19th-career LOLMDS triumph was worth $5,000 but had far more value for the Texas native.

“We ended on such a crazy note there at the Dome (last December) and unloaded at (New Mexico’s) Vado (Speedway Park in January) with really high expectations and just have struggled really,” Erb shared in Victory Lane. “Just can’t say enough about everybody who helps me. You know (team owner) Eric (Brock), we bitched and complained and said we needed a new car and Mark (Richards at Rocket Chassis) then built us a car in two days. (We) just have worked really really hard, and it’s starting to show.”

The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) Speedweeks continued for Tyler Erb and the Best Performance Motorsports team on Monday afternoon as the six-day Wieland Winternationals kicked off at East Bay Raceway Park (Gibsonton, Fla.).

With 58 Late Models entered for Monday’s prelim, Erb topped his 29-car time trial group before picking up a heat race victory. Overtaking early leader Kyle Bronson on the third circuit of the feature, Tyler controlled the final 28 circuits to capture his first win of the 2023 season and his 19th-career LOLMDS triumph. He bagged a $5,000 payday ahead of Hudson O’Neal, Tyler Millwood, Brandon Overton, and Dennis Erb Jr.

Battling for another $5,000 paycheck on Tuesday, Tyler raced his way into the show with a consolation victory after missing a transfer spot by one car in his heat race. Moving forward four positions in the 30-lap affair, Erb recorded a 16th-place outing.

In a field of 65 cars on Wednesday, Erb laid down the fourth-fastest time in his qualifying group before placing first in his heat. Regaining his second-starting position in the final circuits of the feature, Tyler posted a runner-up finish in the 40-lapper, chasing Ryan Gustin to the checkers.

On Thursday, Tyler was forced to take a provisional into the show following a sixth-to-third run in his B-Main. Wheeling his way into the top-10, Erb passed 16 cars to place 10th.

For the $10,000-to-win program on Friday, Erb’s second-place finish in his heat race placed him on the fourth row for the A-Main. He salvaged a 16th-place finish in the 50-lapper after a flat right-rear tire dropped him to the tail on lap 33 while running in fourth.

An unfavorable forecast for Saturday’s Wieland Winternationals event washed out the LOLMDS Speedweeks finale.

With LOLMDS Speedweeks in the rearview mirror, Tyler currently sits 12th in the latest series standings.

Full results from the weekend are available at www.LucasDirt.com.

