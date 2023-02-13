WHAT TO WATCH FOR: World of Outlaws Late Models Prepare for 52nd DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park

The Series takes center stage on Feb. 16-18 after the DIRTcar Late Models on Feb. 13-15

BARBERVILLE, FL – February 13, 2023 – When the calendar turned to February, the annual hunt for a Big Gator trophy began for the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models.

The Series will make its second and final stop of the season at Volusia Speedway Park for the 52nd Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals, Feb. 16-18, contending for a $187,000 overall purse.

On Thursday, Feb. 16, the World of Outlaws kick off the three-race weekend with a 30-lap, $10,000-to-win Feature, followed by a 40-lap, $12,000-to-win Feature on Friday, Feb. 17.

The week-long Big Gator chase finishes with a 50-lap, $20,000-to-win finale on Saturday, Feb. 18, along with the crowning of a new Big Gator champion.

Also, before the Series kicks off its portion of DIRTcar Nationals, the DIRTcar Late Models are in action Feb. 13-15.

On Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 13-14, they’ll run a 25-lap Feature paying $7,000-to-win. Then, on Wednesday, Feb. 15, the DIRTcar Late Model field will be split into three Features, each 20 laps paying $5,000 to win.

If you can’t make it to the track, watch all the action live on DIRTVision – either online on with the DIRTVision App.

Here are some of the storylines to keep an eye on entering DIRTcar Nationals:

Hunting for 3: Since the first Big Gator trophy was awarded in 2012, no driver has won the week-long chase more than twice.

Devin Moran, Brandon Sheppard, Shane Clanton and Josh Richards have each won two Big Gators, with Moran winning the last two.

The Dresden, OH driver has momentum entering DIRTcar Nationals, sweeping the opening weekend of World of Outlaws action at Volusia Speedway Park during Sunshine Nationals.

Brandon Sheppard has the most DIRTcar Nationals wins out of those four drivers, finding Victory Lane eight times.

Big Gator Champions

2022-Devin Moran

2021-Devin Moran

2020-Brandon Sheppard

2019-Brandon Sheppard

2018-Chris Madden

2017-Shane Clanton

2016-Josh Richards

2015-Shane Clanton

2014-Scott Bloomquist

2013-Josh Richards

2012-Dennis Erb Jr.

Madden Out Front: After the first two World of Outlaws CASE Late Model events, the season-long points chase is off to a “Smokey” start.

Chris Madden leads the standings entering DIRTcar Nationals on the strength of two top-five finishes—eight points ahead of Rookie of the Year contender Nick Hoffman and Brian Shirley.

Madden already has a Big Gator trophy to his credit, winning the week-long hunt in 2018. He also has two Feature victories at the track, coming in 2017 and 2022.

The Gray Court, SC driver hasn’t finished outside the top 10 in 13 straight races at Volusia.

A Thrilling Start: While Hoffman is only eight points behind Madden in the championship standings, his consistency at Sunshine Nationals vaulted him to the top of the Rookie of the Year chase.

The Mooresville, NC driver turned heads at Volusia in January, scoring two top 10s and leading six laps of a Feature.

Hoffman has a 40-point lead in the chase for rookie of the year over Payton Freeman and is 48 points ahead of Johnny Scott.

He’s also no stranger to success at DIRTcar Nationals, collecting seven Big Gator trophies and 21 Feature wins in a DIRTcar UMP Modified.

A Wide Variety: DIRTcar Nationals sports one of the most challenging fields of the season for dirt Late Model racing.

That was apparent last year, as six drivers found Victory Lane throughout the week.

Ricky Thornton, Jr., Ryan Gustin, Brandon Overton, Dale McDowell, defending Series champion Dennis Erb Jr., and Madden each took home a gator last season.

For Gustin and Thornton, their DIRTcar Late Model Feature wins were their first at Volusia.

Thornton, Gustin, and Overton enter the week with momentum as they’ve each found Victory Lane during Florida-Georgia Speedweeks.

Century Mark: Last season, Tanner English became the 99th driver to win a World of Outlaws CASE Late Models Feature, meaning history is on the line at DIRTcar Nationals.

The next driver to win a Feature for the first time will bring the Series to the century mark.

World of Outlaws regulars like Boom Briggs, Brent Larson, and Gordy Gundaker are searching for their elusive first checkered flag, along with names like Thornton, Hudson O’Neal, and 2021 Series Rookie of the Year Tyler Bruening.

Those drivers are just the beginning of a substantial list of competitors searching for their first gator trophy and World of Outlaws win.

WHEN AND WHERE

Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, FL

TICKETS: www.DIRTcarNationals.com

ABOUT THE TRACK

Volusia Speedway Park is a 1/2-mile dirt oval

ONLINE

Volusia Speedway Park: www.volusiaspeedwaypark.com

TRACK RECORDS

Volusia Speedway Park:

15.507 by Devin Moran on Jan. 19, 2023

On the Internet

World of Outlaws CASE Late Models Series

Twitter – Twitter.com/WoOLateModels – @WoOLateModels

Instagram – Instagram.com/WoOLateModels – @woolatemodels

Facebook – Facebook.com/WorldofOutlawsLateModelSeries

YouTube – Youtube.com/WorldofOutlaws

DIRTVision – DIRTVision.com – Platinum annual FAST PASS for $299 or monthly FAST PASS for $39/month

Around the Turn: The World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models travel to Smoky Mountain Speedway for the 10th annual Tennessee Tipoff March 3-4. For Tickets: CLICK HERE.

Feature Winners: (1 Driver)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-2

Heat Race Winners (7 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-2

Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-2

Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-2 Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-1

Max Blair, Centerville, PA-1

Ricky Thornton Jr, Adel, IA-1

Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC-1

Last Chance Showdown Winners (5 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Mark Whitener, Middleburg, FL-1

Jimmy Owens, Newport, TN-1

Daulton Wilson, Fayetteville, NC-1

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-1

Tanner English, Benton, KY-1

Podium Finishes (4 Drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Podiums

Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-2

Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-2 Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-1

Ricky Thornton Jr., Adel, IA-1

Fox Factory Hard Charger (1 Driver)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – H.C.

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-1

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-1

Quick Times (1 Driver)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – QTs

Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-1

Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-1

CASE Feature Lap Leaders (4 Drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Laps Led

Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-24 Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY-19 Nick Hoffman, Mooresville, NC-6 Ricky Thornton Jr., Adel, IA-1

2023 World of Outlaws Late Model Schedule & Winners

Thursday, Jan. 19 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Devin Moran (1)

Friday, Jan. 20/ Volusia Speedway Park/ Barberville, FL/ Devin Moran (2)